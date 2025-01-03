Tai Tai creamery gives a fun, Asian touch to the classic soft serve

A child in a candy store or an artist in a paint shop; is exactly how we felt as we walked into this creamery. It is very well said that an ice-cream can solve all problems, and this is what this place aims to do — bring a smile to every one’s face. With their first branch in Jubilee Hills, Tai Tai has opened a new outlet in Sainikpuri, nestled amidst greenery.
Taiyaki, a fish shaped waffle with a filling, uplifted our spirits on an otherwise gloomy day. It is a Japanese street food which became popular in other Asian countries in the post-war period. It was supposed to be symbolic of good luck and happiness.
We called for the Matcha and vanilla soft serve which came with a taiyaki coated with white chocolate on the inside, topped with rice crispies. The texture of the soft serve resembled a gelato, and unlike most others, was dense, rich and creamy. Although the vanilla was overpowering, the leafy matcha flavour was very refreshing. The waffle was soft, and the white chocolate gave it a comforting sweetness. The rice crispies complemented the whole dessert with its light crunch.
Amidst all the cold offerings, a Hot chocolate changed our palate. Unlike most places in Hyderabad, the concoction here was a little thinner and very homely. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, it gave us a warm fuzzy feeling, but was not heavy on the stomach and did not leave a notable residue on the palate.
We also tried two other flavours of soft serve — Chocolate and Lotus biscoff. While the former was a classic, the latter had a refreshing cinnamon flavour. The cherry on the cake was their Frosty, a unique take on the classic sundae.
In a regular sundae, once the surface layer with the toppings is done, we can only taste the regular ice-cream. To solve this, they mixed all the toppings— Nutella and crushed Oreo biscuits, with the ice cream. This thick mix ture was served upside down, a reflection of the consistency. Our sweet streak could not have been better
INR 350 for two. At Sainikpuri