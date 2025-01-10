Feast on traditional dishes and festive treats this Sankranti

Experience the vibrant flavours of Andhra Pradesh at the Spice Symphony of Andhra. This special food festival invites you to relish a menu that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the region. Try the tangy zest of Gongura, the fiery taste of Kodi vepudu, and many more iconic dishes. Treat yourself to a deliciously unforgettable journey and make memories with loved ones.

INR 1,800. Till January 12, 7 to 11.30 pm. At Momo café, Courtyard by Marriott, Kavadiguda.