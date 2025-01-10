Feast on traditional dishes and festive treats this Sankranti

Welcome the harvest season with a culinary journey celebrating the traditions of Sankranti, Pongal, and Lohri. As the joyous days approach, hotels and restaurants offer authentic flavours that reflect our rich cultural heritage. Indulge in traditional dishes, regional specialties, and festive treats, each crafted to tell a story of tradition, love, and celebrations.
Experience the vibrant flavours of Andhra Pradesh at the Spice Symphony of Andhra. This special food festival invites you to relish a menu that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the region. Try the tangy zest of Gongura, the fiery taste of Kodi vepudu, and many more iconic dishes. Treat yourself to a deliciously unforgettable journey and make memories with loved ones.
INR 1,800. Till January 12, 7 to 11.30 pm. At Momo café, Courtyard by Marriott, Kavadiguda.
Soak in the feeling of Sankranti with Ouvra’s festive special menu, featuring a delightful mix of traditional dishes. Vegetarian options include Minapa gaarelu with Allam chutney, Kobbari annam with Aloo dum fry, and the Sankranti veg thali. Non-vegetarian highlights range from Naatukodi vepudu, Patnam kodi and Ouvra special biryani. Complete the feast with desserts like Poornam boorelu, Bobbatlu, and Sankranti payasam. Experience the authentic flavours of the season in a festive and heartwarming setting.
INR 1,000. January 13 to 15, 12 pm onwards. At Ouvra Telugu Kitchen, Madhapur.
Explore the true flavours of South India with yet another exclusive festival menu. The restaurant offers a curated selection of traditional dishes like Pulihora rice, Rasam and Chicken fry, that celebrate the vibrant and rich tastes of the season. From the perfect balance of savoury to sweet, every bite is a tribute to the festival’s joyous spirit. If you are someone who prefers going out on such special occasions, look no further than this culinary extravanga.
INR 749 for veg, INR 849 for non veg. Till January 15, 12 pm onwards. At Aidu, Jubliee Hills.
Embark on a gastronomic journey at this amazing poolside brunch. It brings together the traditions of Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The menu showcases flavours from the golden triangle of Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, featuring dishes like makki ki roti with sarson ka saag, dal kachori, Pongal, puran poli, payasam, gud halwa, and more. If you want to relish classic festive dishes, it’s an experience that promises delightful memories.
INR 2,600. January 12, 12.30 to 3.30 pm. At Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills.
Immerse yourself in the festive reverie with a delightful lunch. This specially crafted menu features authentic Sankranti dishes such as Chakkera pongali, Sunnundalu, Bellam pongali, Garelu, and Nuvvula appalu. Gather your friends for a fun-filled celebration of the harvest season. This is your chance to break free from the hectic schedule, unwind a little and make the most of the festive time.
INR 2,500. January 14, 12 to 3 pm. At Feast, Sheraton, Financial District.
It is the time to experience the spirit of Sankranti with a culinary delights. Indulge in a special Pongal lunch featuring authentic South Indian classics. As the evening unfolds, savour the Makar Sankranti special dinner, with dishes like Sabudana tikki, Bajra khichdi, complemented by desserts such as Gajar ka halwa and Til ke laddoo. Enjoy the flavours of the season in an elegant setting that blends tradition with modern refinement.
INR 2,350. January 14, 7 to 11 pm. At The Dining Room, Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills.