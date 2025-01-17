The revamped menu at this swanky whisky bar in Hyderabad serves mouthwatering Indian delicacies

Fairy lights on neatly trimmed plants, a fun push cart serving boozy popsicles and a whopping bar display with the largest collection of whisky bottles in town. Sounds like a place we’d take clients or a date out when we’re looking to impress them.

Whisky Samba at Knowledge City impresses, right from the chic outdoor space that’s both edgy yet inviting, to the indoors that blend in old school aesthetics with a stylish, modern touch. The humongous bar counter forms the centre of the décor here. From ethereal, wispy chandeliers, to full sized, wall-mounted mirrors, all other elements complement the bar in focus.

While pillar candles added to the warmth of the mono-toned space, we perused through the newly revamped menu and called for the Rasam whisky highball. The south Indian twist on the drink with spiced rasam and tangy pineapple had bold flavours, warming up our palates instantly. We paired it with some cooling Tamarind caviar avocado chaat.

The menu consists of a selection of Indian and Asian mains, focusing on local favourites and flavours. The Kerala prawn pepper fry was smokey and creamy with a little gravy which we polished off with the flaky and crispy Malabar paratha. The dish paired well with the classic Whisky Samba sour, served on a stunning platter resembling a garden complete with faux ferns and smoke activated by dry ice.

For those looking to get light bar bites, the Five spice edamame with crunchy papad would be a good pick. Lightly spiced with cheese wine tossed in sesame oil, the dish is a great accompaniment for long, spirited conversations.