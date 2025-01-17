This new rooftop bar in Hyderabad serves delicious cocktails and finger foods

Nothing compares to the old joint that one once frequented as an excited college-goer or a younger professional. Those first memories of partying with friends or trying a new cocktail are core memories that folks hold close to their hearts. Add a stunning rooftop space, trippy ambience and great food to the mix, and we have ourselves a perfect, tropical themed night out.

Tiki Skybar is the latest entrant to the party scene in Hyderabad. The relaxed rooftop space with a bustling bar also has a wood fire oven ready to dish out pizzas any minute. The indoor space is otherworldly, with colourful LED lights making the lounge feel modern. The techno beats complemented the ambience, adding to the overall party vibe.

We started our evening with the Gorg, a signature cocktail with tequila, pineapple and coconut syrup, kick-starting our tropical escape. Reminding us of the Piña colada, the flavourful cocktail was just strong enough to keep the spirits up through the night.

The Kung pao fish was an addictive choice of appetiser, which we picked from the menu segregated based on the cuisine, starting from Asian, Indian to global delicacies. Tossed in bell peppers and a host of sauces, we kept going back to the appetiser among a host of other options.