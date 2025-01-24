The newest outlet of this popular café in Hyderabad is a vision of pink perfection

Even the food at La Vie En Rose reflects its pink-hued magic, whether through the vibrant cutlery or the artistic presentation of dishes. We began our culinary journey with the indulgent Chocolate Heaven thick shake, a velvety symphony of rich chocolate crowned with whimsical pink cotton candy, evoking sweet childhood nostalgia.

Next, the crispy Onion rings, served with a creamy pink beetroot-infused dip, offered a delightful crunch that was simply irresistible. The La Vie En Rose dim sum special was unique and utterly flavourful. These were delicate chicken dumplings encased in thin, beautifully pink wrappers, stuffed with an enticing medley of minced chicken and fresh vegetables, all steamed to perfection. As tradition dictates, these were elegantly served in quintessential cane baskets, adding an authentic touch to the dining experience.

Right after this, we tried a crowd favourite, Peri Peri chicken pizza. This round delight featured succulent chicken marinated in spicy peri peri sauce, layered on a crispy crust with melted cheese and vibrant vegetables, a treat that lingers on the palate.

Beyond classic café fare like pizza, pasta, pan-Asian dishes, burgers, and salads, the café also offers hearty Indian mains, including rice, curries, and breads. We indulged in Schezwan fried rice, a comforting bowl of rice cooked into fiery spices and tossed vegetables exuding bold flavours.

To end on a sweet note, we savoured Cake pop, an adorable lollipop-style dessert with a soft cake coated in colourful sprinkles, adding a playful crunch. With every dish offering a blend of flavours, looks and charm, this pink haven promises an unforgettable experience. So, when are you planning to visit them?

Rs 1,000 upwards for two.

In Kothapet.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

X: @kaithwas_sakshi