The newest outlet of this popular café in Hyderabad is a vision of pink perfection

Some places are more than just culinary stops; they’re treasure troves of cherished memories, where we’ve savoured delicious treats, shared heartfelt conversations with loved ones, and forged lifelong bonds.
La Vie En Rose, the beloved pinkhued café that has captured the hearts of Hyderabadis, has unveiled a new outlet in Kothapet. Adorned with a dreamy rose-themed décor and an ambience straight out of a fairytale, this café continues to enchant its visitors. We went to the latest outlet to experience its magic and indulge in the delectables.
Stepping into the space feels like entering a pinkhued dreamland. The warm glow of elegant lamps, cascading pink curtains, and beautifully arranged roses create an enchanting vibe. A garden-themed centrepiece with lush tree installations, a quirky whimsical mushroom pillar, and charming bird structures add to the fairytale allure. We noticed a coffee counter welcoming guests with aromatic brews and tempting bakery treats. A dedicated space for birthday celebrations stands out, adorned with wrapped gift boxes on the walls, creating a festive and picture-perfect setting for special moments. Every corner looks magical, offering a beautiful escape for all who visit. This Instagrammable café continues to draw a steady stream of youngsters, captivated by its charm and pleasant décor.
Even the food at La Vie En Rose reflects its pink-hued magic, whether through the vibrant cutlery or the artistic presentation of dishes. We began our culinary journey with the indulgent Chocolate Heaven thick shake, a velvety symphony of rich chocolate crowned with whimsical pink cotton candy, evoking sweet childhood nostalgia.
Next, the crispy Onion rings, served with a creamy pink beetroot-infused dip, offered a delightful crunch that was simply irresistible. The La Vie En Rose dim sum special was unique and utterly flavourful. These were delicate chicken dumplings encased in thin, beautifully pink wrappers, stuffed with an enticing medley of minced chicken and fresh vegetables, all steamed to perfection. As tradition dictates, these were elegantly served in quintessential cane baskets, adding an authentic touch to the dining experience.
Right after this, we tried a crowd favourite, Peri Peri chicken pizza. This round delight featured succulent chicken marinated in spicy peri peri sauce, layered on a crispy crust with melted cheese and vibrant vegetables, a treat that lingers on the palate.
Beyond classic café fare like pizza, pasta, pan-Asian dishes, burgers, and salads, the café also offers hearty Indian mains, including rice, curries, and breads. We indulged in Schezwan fried rice, a comforting bowl of rice cooked into fiery spices and tossed vegetables exuding bold flavours.
To end on a sweet note, we savoured Cake pop, an adorable lollipop-style dessert with a soft cake coated in colourful sprinkles, adding a playful crunch. With every dish offering a blend of flavours, looks and charm, this pink haven promises an unforgettable experience. So, when are you planning to visit them?
Rs 1,000 upwards for two.
In Kothapet.
