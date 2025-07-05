This Hyderabad favourite has added new dishes to their menu known for authenticity

A dash of chili sauce, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of cilantro and just like that, your bowl of noodles becomes pure magic. That’s been our experience at Banh Mi Babe, in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where Vietnamese flavours are served with soul. So when we heard they were introducing new dishes, we knew we had to return and experience the charm all over again.
From the beverages, we got their Cheese foam peach iced tea and Raw mango shaved ice. The foam was slightly salted and offset the sweetness from the peach; the raw mango shaved ice was reminiscent of the ice golas from our childhood.
We started with the Banh xeo, a crispy Vietnamese crepe filled with roast pork, bean sprouts, cucumber, carrots and herbs. The crepe had a lovely crunch, and the pork inside was juicy and tender. Dipped into the tangy sauce served on the side, every bite was fresh, light, and full of texture. The Banh bao followed — a soft steamed bun stuffed with braised vegetables and melted cheese. It was a surprising mix, but it worked. The bun was fluffy, the vegetables were well-cooked, and the cheese gave it a comforting, creamy finish.
Then we got started on noodle dishes like the Vermicelli noodle and wonton bowl. It came steeped in a chilli garlic broth; was full of flavours but not too spicy, and the soft steamed wontons were delicate with a mellow filling. The noodles soaked up all that flavour and made the bowl feel wholesome and satisfying. The Mi xao xi dau, or stir-fried soy noodles with grilled chicken, was smoky, with heavy notes of sesame and soy sauce. The noodles had a nice bite to it, and the grilled chicken added a rich, slightly charred taste that worked really well. It was filling without making you feel heavy.
We ended our meal with a decadent Coconut cheesecake; the sides were covered with desiccated coconut making every bite a textural delight. The crust was a little thin for our liking, but the cream cheese was rich and silky that settled on our palette just right.
INR 2,000 for two.
At Jubliee Hills.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress