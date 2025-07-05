This Hyderabad favourite has added new dishes to their menu known for authenticity

Then we got started on noodle dishes like the Vermicelli noodle and wonton bowl. It came steeped in a chilli garlic broth; was full of flavours but not too spicy, and the soft steamed wontons were delicate with a mellow filling. The noodles soaked up all that flavour and made the bowl feel wholesome and satisfying. The Mi xao xi dau, or stir-fried soy noodles with grilled chicken, was smoky, with heavy notes of sesame and soy sauce. The noodles had a nice bite to it, and the grilled chicken added a rich, slightly charred taste that worked really well. It was filling without making you feel heavy.

We ended our meal with a decadent Coconut cheesecake; the sides were covered with desiccated coconut making every bite a textural delight. The crust was a little thin for our liking, but the cream cheese was rich and silky that settled on our palette just right.

INR 2,000 for two.

At Jubliee Hills.

