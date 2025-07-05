This new outlet in Hyderabad brings drool-worthy vegetarian Asian delights to the table

With the rainy season setting in, there’s nothing quite like finding a cosy corner to unwind, sipping on something warm as the world slows down around you. Tucked away in the heart of Gunrock Enclave, Secunderabad, a neighbourhood where Hyderabad’s old-world charm still lingers, Ta.Ma.Sha – Asian Veg Café offers just that comforting escape. With its nostalgic décor, soul-stirring ambience, and a menu full of thoughtfully crafted vegetarian Asian flavours, it’s the kind of spot that gently holds space for chilling, talking and enjoying weekends with friends.
The eatery embraced us with its warm, inviting glow, antique lamps, and a décor smitten with retro charm. Old books and vintage photo frames adorned the shelves, while guitars hung on the walls, whispering stories of a bygone era. A classic dessert counter stood by, offering a glimpse of the baristas and chefs at work. On one side, a stage corner hinted at upcoming musical gigs and stand-up acts, adding a lively pulse to the space. And there’s more in store — plans are underway for a vibrant sports arena, complete with projectors for screenings and even a pickleball court, making it a perfect place for the city’s spirited crowd.
We started our meal with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Next came the Burmese parcels, golden, crisp, and bursting with flavours, served with a sweet and spicy dip that made every bite sing. The spinach rolls followed, similar in shape, yet distinct in taste, stuffed with cheese, soft on the inside, crisp on the outside. The mushroom croquettes were another hit, crunchy, indulgent, and absolutely unmissable for mushroom lovers. We couldn’t visit a vegetarian Asian eatery without diving into their dumplings — the Classic basil dim sum and Gyoza, the Japanese dumplings, were perfectly steamed and wonderfully balanced.
Then came the Japanese ramen, a bowlful of comfort. With noodles, cottage cheese, bok choy, scallions, and a savoury broth, it hit all the right notes. From there, we moved on to Korean favourites, and their kimchi fried rice, one of the bestsellers, stood out. A vibrant mix of spices, sauces, and fermented kimchi, it was as good for the soul as it was for the gut.
We were especially intrigued by their Jain menu where even popular favourites are prepared without onion and garlic. We tried the Jain-style Manchurian, and to our delight, it was just as lip-smacking. We round it off our visit with the Rasmalai cheesecake, a fusion treat where creamy cheesecake meets soft, milky rasmalai.
Rs 800 upwards for two.
At Secunderabad.
