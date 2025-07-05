This new outlet in Hyderabad brings drool-worthy vegetarian Asian delights to the table

We started our meal with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Next came the Burmese parcels, golden, crisp, and bursting with flavours, served with a sweet and spicy dip that made every bite sing. The spinach rolls followed, similar in shape, yet distinct in taste, stuffed with cheese, soft on the inside, crisp on the outside. The mushroom croquettes were another hit, crunchy, indulgent, and absolutely unmissable for mushroom lovers. We couldn’t visit a vegetarian Asian eatery without diving into their dumplings — the Classic basil dim sum and Gyoza, the Japanese dumplings, were perfectly steamed and wonderfully balanced.

Then came the Japanese ramen, a bowlful of comfort. With noodles, cottage cheese, bok choy, scallions, and a savoury broth, it hit all the right notes. From there, we moved on to Korean favourites, and their kimchi fried rice, one of the bestsellers, stood out. A vibrant mix of spices, sauces, and fermented kimchi, it was as good for the soul as it was for the gut.

We were especially intrigued by their Jain menu where even popular favourites are prepared without onion and garlic. We tried the Jain-style Manchurian, and to our delight, it was just as lip-smacking. We round it off our visit with the Rasmalai cheesecake, a fusion treat where creamy cheesecake meets soft, milky rasmalai.

Rs 800 upwards for two.

At Secunderabad.

