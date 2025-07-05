Visit this new branch for authentic Punjabi flavours in Hyderabad

As there are so many cafés opening up in Hyderabad, everyone likes to find a gap in the market and experiment with food. Exploring global cuisines, fusing flavours from around the world, mixing cooking techniques, progressive food etc. While all of this is exciting, there is a different charm in going back to authentic cuisine made using traditional recipes. This week, we visited one such restaurant — Amritsar Haveli, serving authentic Punjabi food. With a new branch in Abids, they have spread their wings around the city.
The interiors are reminiscent of old-world charm. We opened the heavy wooden doors laid in carvings, to be transported into the world of Punjabi royalty. Sections for larger gatherings and more intimate set-ups were separated by intricately carved wooden partition panels. The walls and ceiling adorned with intricate jali work and yellow chandeliers, and jharokha shaped mirrors and small versions of an iktara on the wall amplified the look.
We began our meal with the Haveli tandoor platter, serving seven types of appetisers. The pineapple was a stand-out — juicy and succulent with a smoky tandoor flavour. The Veg seekh kebab was a delightful mix of vegetables, crisped to perfection. The mushrooms and baby corn had a similar marinate, infused with the most flavourful desi masalas. The platter also had three kinds of paneer — malai, hariyali and tandoori. While these paired well with the mint and coriander chutney, they could have more marinate. The plate full of appetisers got us excited for the mains!
We could not leave Amritsar Haveli without trying their famous kulcha. The world record 24-inch stuffed kulcha was served with Dal makhani, chole, a variety of chutneys, pickle and Maharaja lassi. The kulcha stuffed with spiced potatoes and onion had a generous layer of butter, further enhancing the taste. It also had an earthy flavour lent by coriander leaves and seeds, delicately embedded. The lassi topped with nuts and saffron was sweet, thick and hearty. The chole, made with a tomato and onion gravy, was chunky and paired well with the kulcha. The Dal makhani on the other hand, was creamy, full of makhan, and was comforting, to say the least.
We also sampled the Haveli special biryani, a huge portion served with raita. One bite of the biryani, and the first word that came to our minds was ‘shahi’. A layered, basmati biryani topped with nuts, crunchy caramelised onion and saffron. Interestingly, we could also taste and smell rose water, giving the meal a comprehensive sensory experience.
INR 650 for two.
At Abids.
