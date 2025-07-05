Visit this new branch for authentic Punjabi flavours in Hyderabad

As there are so many cafés opening up in Hyderabad, everyone likes to find a gap in the market and experiment with food. Exploring global cuisines, fusing flavours from around the world, mixing cooking techniques, progressive food etc. While all of this is exciting, there is a different charm in going back to authentic cuisine made using traditional recipes. This week, we visited one such restaurant — Amritsar Haveli, serving authentic Punjabi food. With a new branch in Abids, they have spread their wings around the city.

Amritsar Haveli serves a remarkable Punjabi fare

The interiors are reminiscent of old-world charm. We opened the heavy wooden doors laid in carvings, to be transported into the world of Punjabi royalty. Sections for larger gatherings and more intimate set-ups were separated by intricately carved wooden partition panels. The walls and ceiling adorned with intricate jali work and yellow chandeliers, and jharokha shaped mirrors and small versions of an iktara on the wall amplified the look.