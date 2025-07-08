This Sri Lankan prawn restaurant makes its India debut with a two-day culinary takeover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s food scene is buzzing as city’s celebrated cultural dining venue, Terrāi, gets ready to welcome a milestone event: ISSO, Sri Lanka’s legendary prawn restaurant, for its Indian debut. On 11 July (lunch only) and 12 July (lunch and dinner), patrons will get the chance to enjoy a carefully crafted five-course set menu, introducing ISSO's seafood excellence to Indian shores for the first time ever.

Sri Lankan prawn icon ISSO launches in India at Hyderabad’s Terrāi

Established in 2016 by Apinash Sivagumaaran, ISSO, which stands for ‘prawns’ in Sinhala quickly charmed Colombo with its fun, flavour-rich twists on Sri Lankan seafood favourites. The brand disrupted the local food scene by turning prawns into a daily treat and by extension, a national fad. ISSO is now known for its unapologetic dishes, its devoted fans and its dedication to sharing Sri Lankan culinary heritage around the world.

For its Indian launch, ISSO has prepared a considerate five-course menu introducing the lavish and fiery topography of Sri Lankan food. The tour starts with a Dynamite Shrimp Salad, followed by a sophisticated Prawn Carpaccio and a refreshing Cuttlefish Fritto With Tamarind Glaze. Guests have a choice of three unique main courses: Grilled King Prawn & Mango Curry Espuma with Kiribath, Black Tiger Prawns in Kithul with Garlic & Chilli served on savoury hopper batter waffles or a traditional Jaffna Mutton Curry. The meal ends on a sweet note with Wattalapam, a popular Sri Lankan custard pudding.

This exclusive two-day event will also feature a bespoke cocktail menu from Terrāi. This collaboration highlights Terrāi’s dedication to culinary storytelling and regional preservation. Co-founded by Rohit Kasuganti and Anisha Deevakonda, Terrāi champions the heritage, culture and cooking traditions of Telangana, sourcing ingredients from indigenous women farmers and tribal chefs.

Not just a pop-up, but a two-day takeover of one venue by another, a conversation between two food cultures initiated by pioneering teams who are committed to the potential of food to unite, protect and inspire. Reservations are now available and places are limited.