Experience Sri Lanka’s coastal flavours at Terrāi's ISSO pop-up in Hyderabad

In a fleeting but flavour-packed pop-up, Terrāi is hosting the Indian debut of ISSO, Sri Lanka’s beloved prawn-centric restaurant, in Hyderabad. Held on July 11 (lunch only) and July 12 (lunch and dinner), the five-course tasting menu is a seafood-forward experience that brings the soul of the island to the table.

Expect Sri Lankan flavours that take you on a culinary journey

The tasting opens with a familiar favourite, reimagined: the Dynamite shrimp salad. Tempura-fried shrimps are coated in a creamy, spicy sauce and paired with avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a citrus vinaigrette that brings just the right amount of freshness to this otherwise rich dish. This is followed by a beautifully delicate Prawn carpaccio. Served cold, the raw prawns are delicately “cooked” by the acid of a grape dressing, then finished with olive oil and powdered black olives. While the dish is delicate and subtle, the chilis bring an element of spice that has us reaching for our drinks.