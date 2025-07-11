Experience Sri Lanka’s coastal flavours at Terrāi's ISSO pop-up in Hyderabad

In a fleeting but flavour-packed pop-up, Terrāi is hosting the Indian debut of ISSO, Sri Lanka’s beloved prawn-centric restaurant, in Hyderabad. Held on July 11 (lunch only) and July 12 (lunch and dinner), the five-course tasting menu is a seafood-forward experience that brings the soul of the island to the table.
The tasting opens with a familiar favourite, reimagined: the Dynamite shrimp salad. Tempura-fried shrimps are coated in a creamy, spicy sauce and paired with avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a citrus vinaigrette that brings just the right amount of freshness to this otherwise rich dish. This is followed by a beautifully delicate Prawn carpaccio. Served cold, the raw prawns are delicately “cooked” by the acid of a grape dressing, then finished with olive oil and powdered black olives. While the dish is delicate and subtle, the chilis bring an element of spice that has us reaching for our drinks.
The Cuttlefish fritto with tamarind glaze steals the show as a warm small plate. The batter is crisp and pillowy, the cuttlefish tender, and the glaze thick, glossy, and full of sweet-sour complexity. It’s the kind of dish you return to with your fingers, unapologetically.
Guests can choose from three distinct mains, each representing a different corner of Sri Lanka’s culinary heritage. The Grilled king prawn with mango curry espuma is a creamy, delicate, and subtle plate of goodness; the kiribath has a slight saltiness complemented by the smokiness of the prawns.
A personal favourite was the Black tiger prawns in kithul, garlic & chilli, served on savoury hopper-batter waffles. The waffles were fluffy and a perfect vessel for the sweet, sticky sauce that soaked through. The prawns were juicy and sweet and all in all made the dish a journey of layered flavours and textures.
For those craving bolder flavours, the authentic Jaffna mutton curry offers a soulful detour from the seafood. Slow-cooked in a deep, coconut-based gravy, the mutton is fork-tender and full of depth. It’s paired with pol sambal, a smoky, spicy coconut condiment, along with fresh in-house bread—making it a hearty experience.
Dessert brings tradition with Wattalapam, a custard pudding made with coconut milk, jaggery, roasted nuts, and spices. The custard has a rich and decadent flavour, its depth brought by the coconut and jaggery, while the roasted nuts give the dish an element of bite.
ISSO’s first outing in India is a thoughtful curation of coastal memories and contemporary craftsmanship. For those looking to travel via plate, this one is a passage to Sri Lanka’s flavourful shores.
INR 3799. On July 11 & 12. At Terrāi, Hitech City.
