Thalis or other authentic delights, this new Telugu kitchen in Hyderabad is your one-stop destination

There’s a different kind of joy when you stumble upon a place that speaks your food language, one that evokes memories, traditions, and the comfort of home-cooked meals. For those who’ve grown up in Telugu households, the flavours of their cuisine are deeply personal and nostalgic. So, it’s no surprise that a wave of excitement follows the launch of any Telugu kitchen in the city. We recently visited Ahoo Telugu Cuisine, a spot that promises the same, authentic regional delights served with heart. From the inviting aromas to the soul-stirring flavours, every dish took us on a delicious trip back home.

The interiors blend tradition with modern touches

We entered a warm, inviting space buzzing with happy diners enjoying hearty meals. The interiors beautifully blend tradition with modern touches, vibrant walls, nostalgic photos of women cooking, ceramic pickle jars, and old-style clay roof tiles, evoking the charm of a bygone era. Soaking in the homely vibes, we moved on to the main highlight, the food.

Once comfortably seated, we began with Maharaja bhojanam, a grand thali that truly lived up to its name. Generous and indulgent, the spread was a celebration of authentic Telugu flavours, offering an array of dishes that left us wondering where to even begin. The thali featured multiple types of rice, Gundurao annam, Kobbari annam (coconut rice), and plain white rice, paired with flavourful dals like Tomato pappu and Mudda pappu, and sides like Kotha Avakai (tender mango pickle). The curries included a delicious mix of Aloo karapusa, Aratikaya pidupu (raw banana stir fry), and Vankaya masala (spicy brinjal curry), among others. The comforting Perugu avada, a medley of vadas soaked in curd, was refreshing and well-balanced. The dessert selection was equally delightful, Boorelu (deep-fried jaggery-stuffed lentil dumplings), Annavaram prasadam (a traditional sweet from the Annavaram temple), Gajar ka halwa, and a serving of Kunda perugu (set curd) served in an earthen pot, adding a rustic finish to the meal.