Sa.ma in Film Nagar has a seasonal spread which brings together street–side classics and the warmth of a home kitchen

Monsoon evokes a craving for something hot and comforting. Along with the scent of wet soil and the sound of hot oil crackling as besan-coated fritters hit the pan, there’s an irresistible urge to nibble on something crispy.
We started with a Filter coffee, warm and steamy against the cloudy skies. With just the right amount of sweetness, its notes carried the essence of the season. Comforting and familiar, it was a delight to sip on. The Vada pav came next, the quintessential street snack. The pav was fluffy, and we couldn’t resist going in for a hot, steamy bite. The potato filling was adequately spiced, and the green chutney-slathered pav made for a well-rounded, satisfying mouthful.
Everyone in Hyderabad is familiar with Mirchi bajji — big green chillies, deseeded and stuffed with mashed potato, served alongside a vibrant tomato chutney. The thick batter combined with juicy chillies gave a lovely crunch, while the chutney added a punch of tanginess that tied everything together.
We then moved on to the highlight of our experience: Gummadi’s thali, a soul-satisfying spread that felt like a heartfelt homage to home kitchens.
Maddapappu annam, the simplest yet most comforting combination of soft-cooked lentils and rice, finished with a drizzle of ghee. We paired it with Gummadikaya pulusu, a sweet-and-sour pumpkin stew slow-cooked in tamarind and jaggery that added warmth and tang to every bite. A creamy twist came in the form of Kobbari palu annam, delicately flavoured coconut milk rice that mellowed the palate with its gentle notes. The Guttivankaya roti pachadi, a coarsely ground chutney made with roasted brinjals and spices, brought a rustic smokiness. On top of that the Bendakaya fry added a satisfying crunch — okra sautéed until golden, with fried onions adding depth. The familiar comfort of sambar, hearty and aromatic, was followed by the cooling touch of curd, served with steamed rice to bring balance to the main fare. Pooris, fluffy and golden, were perfect for scooping up the spread of flavours, while Appadam (crispy papad) provided that essential crunch that completes any thali.
For dessert, the Saggubiyyam payasam — made with tapioca pearls and sweetened with jaggery — ended the meal on a silky, mellow note. A dessert that felt both festive and grounding.
INR 2,200 for two. At Film Nagar.
