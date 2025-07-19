Sa.ma in Film Nagar has a seasonal spread which brings together street–side classics and the warmth of a home kitchen

Monsoon evokes a craving for something hot and comforting. Along with the scent of wet soil and the sound of hot oil crackling as besan-coated fritters hit the pan, there’s an irresistible urge to nibble on something crispy.

This week, we visited Sa.ma – The Indian Kitchen to explore their monsoon menu and the newly introduced Gummadi’s thali.

We started with a Filter coffee, warm and steamy against the cloudy skies. With just the right amount of sweetness, its notes carried the essence of the season. Comforting and familiar, it was a delight to sip on. The Vada pav came next, the quintessential street snack. The pav was fluffy, and we couldn’t resist going in for a hot, steamy bite. The potato filling was adequately spiced, and the green chutney-slathered pav made for a well-rounded, satisfying mouthful.

Everyone in Hyderabad is familiar with Mirchi bajji — big green chillies, deseeded and stuffed with mashed potato, served alongside a vibrant tomato chutney. The thick batter combined with juicy chillies gave a lovely crunch, while the chutney added a punch of tanginess that tied everything together.

We then moved on to the highlight of our experience: Gummadi’s thali, a soul-satisfying spread that felt like a heartfelt homage to home kitchens.