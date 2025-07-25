The Tamil Nadu Tryst food festival in Hyderabad brings together the traditional flavours of the region in one delicious spread

Tamilian food is a celebration of depth, heritage, and everyday warmth. It’s food that’s comforting but complex. With flavours that stretch across coastal towns, temple cities, and sun-drenched villages, every dish speaks of tradition and pride in local ingredients.
We started with a warm and nourishing Banana stem soup. Light and tangy, it carried the subtle flavour of banana stem and was delicately balanced with spice. It felt both cleansing and comforting, setting the tone for what follows.
Then arrived the starters, the Banana flower vada was crisp and golden, with lentils and saunf adding texture and depth. It pairs beautifully with the Nethili fry, a plate of tiny anchovies tossed in red chilli and spices, fried until they reach that perfect crunch. We also had the Nei mundhiri kozhi varuval which was rich and warm. Tender chicken was slow fried in ghee with toasted cashews, resulting in a dish that is mellow yet aromatic. On the other end of the flavour spectrum was the Naatu kozhi varutha aracha curry. Here, country chicken was simmered in a roasted masala, creating a deep, layered curry with a fiery finish.
For a softer palate, the Idiyappam with Paya delivered. The string-like rice noodles soaked up the peppery mutton broth, making for a dish that is both delicate and hearty.
Then came the gravies, each telling a different story. The Manchatti meen kuzhambu was a classic coastal fish curry, slow-cooked in a clay pot with tamarind and spice and provided a tangy and light flavour profile to our meal. The Manathakkali vatha kozhambu offered darker, more intense notes with baby onions, tamarind, and the gentle bitterness of dried black nightshade berries. We also had the fluffy, steamed Ponni rice, best enjoyed with the gravies. The Dindigul biryani, known for its punchy masala arrived next. This version is bold, peppery, and packed with flavours, delivering a truly regional experience on the plate.
No feast ends without dessert, and this course was an experience. Jigarthanda, the pride of Madurai, was served chilled and creamy. Made with milk, almond gum, and special syrup, it was sweet, refreshing, and deeply nostalgic. And then came a final decadence: Kavuni arisi pongal with Coconut ice cream. The sticky black rice was nutty and rich, while the coconut ice cream added a cooling finish to our flavourful journey.
`4,000++ for two.
On till July 27, 7pm-11pm.
At Park Hyatt Hyderabad.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress