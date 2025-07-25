The Tamil Nadu Tryst food festival in Hyderabad brings together the traditional flavours of the region in one delicious spread

Tamilian food is a celebration of depth, heritage, and everyday warmth. It’s food that’s comforting but complex. With flavours that stretch across coastal towns, temple cities, and sun-drenched villages, every dish speaks of tradition and pride in local ingredients.

At Tamil Nadu Tryst, a food festival hosted at Park Hyatt Hyderabad, the spotlight is on dishes that have been loved for generations.

We started with a warm and nourishing Banana stem soup. Light and tangy, it carried the subtle flavour of banana stem and was delicately balanced with spice. It felt both cleansing and comforting, setting the tone for what follows.

Then arrived the starters, the Banana flower vada was crisp and golden, with lentils and saunf adding texture and depth. It pairs beautifully with the Nethili fry, a plate of tiny anchovies tossed in red chilli and spices, fried until they reach that perfect crunch. We also had the Nei mundhiri kozhi varuval which was rich and warm. Tender chicken was slow fried in ghee with toasted cashews, resulting in a dish that is mellow yet aromatic. On the other end of the flavour spectrum was the Naatu kozhi varutha aracha curry. Here, country chicken was simmered in a roasted masala, creating a deep, layered curry with a fiery finish.

For a softer palate, the Idiyappam with Paya delivered. The string-like rice noodles soaked up the peppery mutton broth, making for a dish that is both delicate and hearty.