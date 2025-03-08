Savour the art of French confectionery at a Hyderabad pop-up by this 150-year-old bakery

In the charming bakeries of Paris, desserts are crafted with an artful elegance that turns each treat into a little masterpiece. The delicate macarons, the buttery croissants, and the intricate patisseries evoke memories of leisurely afternoons spent in sunlit cafés, where every bite is a celebration of French finesse. Stepping into the Ladurée pop - up at Park Hyatt Hyderabad felt much the same — a dreamy escape into a pastel wonderland infused with Parisian allure. The space was softly illuminated by warm, yellow lighting that highlighted the opulent granite interiors and the pristine white installations. At its heart, a tranquil water fountain lent an air of serenity to the overall luxurious ambience.

The star of the show was undoubtedly a mint green Ladurée cart, stocked with exquisitely wrapped gift boxes. Yet, the true centrepiece was an array of vibrant macarons that reminded us of the playful colours of a childhood colouring book — each one bursting with joy and comfort.