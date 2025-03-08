Savour the art of French confectionery at a Hyderabad pop-up by this 150-year-old bakery

In the charming bakeries of Paris, desserts are crafted with an artful elegance that turns each treat into a little masterpiece. The delicate macarons, the buttery croissants, and the intricate patisseries evoke memories of leisurely afternoons spent in sunlit cafés, where every bite is a celebration of French finesse. Stepping into the Ladurée pop - up at Park Hyatt Hyderabad felt much the same — a dreamy escape into a pastel wonderland infused with Parisian allure. The space was softly illuminated by warm, yellow lighting that highlighted the opulent granite interiors and the pristine white installations. At its heart, a tranquil water fountain lent an air of serenity to the overall luxurious ambience.
The star of the show was undoubtedly a mint green Ladurée cart, stocked with exquisitely wrapped gift boxes. Yet, the true centrepiece was an array of vibrant macarons that reminded us of the playful colours of a childhood colouring book — each one bursting with joy and comfort.
Our tasting journey was a delightful exploration of textures and flavours. The macarons offered a perfect balance: a delicate, crisp outer shell that gave way to a soft, airy interior. Each filling was intensely flavoured, rich, and slightly sticky, ensuring that every bite lingered on the palate. We sampled a delightful assortment — coffee, lemon, salted caramel, rose, vanilla, pistachio, and even a strawberry candy macaron adorned with a sprinkle of sugar crystals for an unexpected crunch. The lemon variant provided a refreshing citrus zing, while the pistachio revealed subtle hints of coconut, adding an intriguing twist to the familiar nutty profile.
We then moved on to the Eugénies, which were paired wonderfully with a steaming cup of cappuccino. The trio of rose, chocolate, and vanilla Eugénies each presented a variety of textures: a crisp, flavourful exterior giving way to a melting centre, all supported by a satisfying biscuit-like base.
To complete this sweet feast, we tried their rose teacake, elegantly garnished with delicate dried rose petals. It provided a mild, crumbly, and fragrant finish with the perfect companionship of a cup of tea. As we savoured the last crumbs, we had successfully experienced the Parisian charm.
Price starts at INR 250. On till the end of June. At Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills.