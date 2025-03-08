This new restaurant in Hyderabad is perfect for those who appreciate great food, fine drinks and a good time

We constantly seek comfort wherever we go, yet there’s an undeniable allure in dressing up and stepping into a refined, elegant space to unwind with friends and loved ones. The ambience, the cuisine, the sheer indulgence of it all, it’s a luxury we all crave . Perhaps that’s why staycations and experiential getaways have become so sought after — offering a refreshing escape, a taste of something exquisite, soothing, and enchantingly different.
After long days of toil and relentless routines, these moments of indulgence feel like a well-deserved symphony of serenity and delight. For that much-needed escape, the city now boasts a new place. Brick & Branch is a classy restaurant where food connoisseurs and liquor aficionados can revel in an experience that is both refined and comforting.
Elegantly designed, the eatery exudes a rare char m, where class meets sass. The moment we stepped in, we were greeted by a breathtaking space, plush seating arrangements offering privacy and comfort, a moody palette of deep, rich hues, and dim lighting that set the perfect tone for an extravagant fine-dining experience.
At the heart of it all stood a grand bar counter, inviting patrons to witness skilled bartenders craft exquisite concoctions with flair and finesse. But what truly piqued our curiosity was the striking round staircase, a pathway to an experience something beyond the ordinary. Leading to the rooftop, it unveiled an open-air space, a refined haven where one can dine under the stars, sip on signature cocktails, and bask in an ambience adorned with lush greenery.
We ordered Sober daiquiri, an interesting concoction that was as refreshing as it was indulgent. With every sip, it unfolded a combination of flavours. Next came the healthy binge, a sumptuous salad — confit chicken resting on a vibrant medley of greens, raw mango, and creamy avocado, all brought together by a zesty ginger-citrus dressing. A dish so irresistible, even salad sceptics would fall in love.
After this, we moved to Aubergine pâté. It was a luscious, creamy dip made from our beloved brinjal. Paired with soft, flavourful focaccia (bread), it offered a perfectly balanced taste, making for a delightful treat. We also gorged on a Shanghai chicken, a crispy Indochinese delight consisting of succulent, boneless chicken cubes stir-fried to perfection with vibrant vegetables. What truly elevated the dish was the unique assortment of flavours — bold, fiery, sweet, and tangy, all coming together in a tantalising embrace of rich, aromatic sauces.
For the main course, we had the exquisite Thai Rendang curry, a dish that effortlessly balanced bold flavours with a rich, coconutty essence. Served over fragrant jasmine rice, the luscious curry unfolded in layers of sweetness, spice, and deep, aromatic warmth. Each bite was a harmonious medley — silky, fiery, and utterly appetising.
To end on a sweet note, we chomped on the Orange chocolate mousse — a decadent, velvety delight infused with rich chocolate and a citrusy zing. Artfully plated and irresistibly luscious, it was the perfect finale to our indulgent feast.
Rs 1,600 upwards for two. At Gachibowli.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi