This new restaurant in Hyderabad is perfect for those who appreciate great food, fine drinks and a good time

We constantly seek comfort wherever we go, yet there’s an undeniable allure in dressing up and stepping into a refined, elegant space to unwind with friends and loved ones. The ambience, the cuisine, the sheer indulgence of it all, it’s a luxury we all crave . Perhaps that’s why staycations and experiential getaways have become so sought after — offering a refreshing escape, a taste of something exquisite, soothing, and enchantingly different.

After long days of toil and relentless routines, these moments of indulgence feel like a well-deserved symphony of serenity and delight. For that much-needed escape, the city now boasts a new place. Brick & Branch is a classy restaurant where food connoisseurs and liquor aficionados can revel in an experience that is both refined and comforting.

Elegantly designed, the eatery exudes a rare char m, where class meets sass. The moment we stepped in, we were greeted by a breathtaking space, plush seating arrangements offering privacy and comfort, a moody palette of deep, rich hues, and dim lighting that set the perfect tone for an extravagant fine-dining experience.

At the heart of it all stood a grand bar counter, inviting patrons to witness skilled bartenders craft exquisite concoctions with flair and finesse. But what truly piqued our curiosity was the striking round staircase, a pathway to an experience something beyond the ordinary. Leading to the rooftop, it unveiled an open-air space, a refined haven where one can dine under the stars, sip on signature cocktails, and bask in an ambience adorned with lush greenery.