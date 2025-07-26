Experience a menu by Sanjyot Keer at this hotel’s in-house restaurant in Hyderabad

hen you’re not sure what you feel like eating, it’s always nice to have a menu that gives you options, especially when each dish takes you somewhere new.
It brings together familiar Indian flavours with fun, thoughtful twists, offering something for every mood and craving.
We began with the Waffle appam delight, where soft, crisp-edged waffles made from appam batter were served with a tangy tomato chutney. It was light, fresh, and full of flavour. A side of coconut chutney added a creamy touch that felt warm and familiar, something you’d happily return to.
Following that were the Ghee podi idli buttons. These bite-sized idlis soaked in ghee and coated in spicy podi had a rich, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Warm and indulgent, they were the kind of breakfast that makes you slow down and savour each bite. The Pav bhaji fondue brought in a playful twist. A cheesy version of the classic dish, the bhaji was kept warm over a small flame, served with pav on skewers.
Scooping up the gooey mix was as much fun as it was delicious. Next came Cloud eggs toasted dreams. A slice of crunchy toast was topped with airy egg white foam, with a layer of tender spinach dressed in olive oil hidden underneath. Light, balanced, and packed with texture, it was one of the more unique dishes on the menu.
The Panko crusted prawns followed, crisp on the outside and juicy inside. Paired with spicy mayo, the sauce added just the right amount of heat to complement the sweetness of the prawns.
For a heartier option, the Coastal fish curry brought comfort and depth of flavour. The fish was soft and flaky, the coconut gravy smooth and full of subtle flavour, and the rwice perfectly fluffy. It tasted like a home-cooked meal, simple and satisfying.
To end, the Gulab jamun ice cream was a sweet surprise. Mashed gulab jamun blended into creamy vanilla ice cream and served with crispy waffy sticks made for a fun, nostalgic finish.
INR 900 for two.
At Hitec City.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress