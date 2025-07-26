Experience a menu by Sanjyot Keer at this hotel’s in-house restaurant in Hyderabad

hen you’re not sure what you feel like eating, it’s always nice to have a menu that gives you options, especially when each dish takes you somewhere new.

Spice It, the in-house restaurant at ibis Hyderabad HITEC City, now has a new menu designed by celebrity chef Sanjyot Keer

It brings together familiar Indian flavours with fun, thoughtful twists, offering something for every mood and craving.

We began with the Waffle appam delight, where soft, crisp-edged waffles made from appam batter were served with a tangy tomato chutney. It was light, fresh, and full of flavour. A side of coconut chutney added a creamy touch that felt warm and familiar, something you’d happily return to.