The swanky new sports bar in town pays an homage to legends of sport across the globe

Some things are sacrosanct to people, especially if one is a stickler for habit. Be it that coffee shop order that -even the barista may have memorised, a favourite movie that is promptly watched every Sunday, or a sports bar that has seen meltdowns, moments of euphoria and pure joy as someone’s team won.

Underdoggs Hyderabad, now opened at Sattva Knowledge Park, carries that sports bar vibe from the get go. We walked into the dimly lit chic bar, complete with plush seating ideal for watching long matches. The space isn't just for watching — we also spotted a couple of arcade games, and pool tables available on request. Complete with signed merchandise, the space is a sports lovers’ paradise.

Interestingly, all the signature drinks are named after the once-underdogs of various sports who rose to glory

As re-runs of an Arsenal match played on screens, we sipped on Pocket aces — a gin and elderflower based cocktail to get the night started.Interestingly, all the signature drinks are named after the once-underdogs of various sports who rose to glory. Pocket aces? An homage to tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

We paired our drinks with the Andhra chilli chicken, marinated in a delicious spice mix of green chillies and herbs, topped with fiery fried red chillies. The Kundhapur ghee roast in prawns (comes with a choice of chicken, seafood or vegetarian variants) was creamy.