With a revamped ambience and menu, this friendly neighbourhood bar in Hyderabad gets a swanky overhaul

We sipped on the Mergers and acquisition — a gin and elderflower based cocktail that set the mood. We paired this with the Coconut corn croquettes — creamy filling encased in a crispy outer layer that was finger food at its best. For the meat-loving Hyderabadis, the supremely tender and smokey Shashlik mutton skewers are recommended.

As light afro-house music added to the upscale vibe at the eatery, a Margherita pizza was brought in, along with a pair of scissors that we used to cut up the pizza into slices, classic Neapolitan style. As the night dawned, the space transformed into a sophisticated cocktail bar, with layered mood lighting. The mains here focus on comfort food with rice bowls et al, we tried the Pongal risotto, Pepper mushroom. Made with short grain rice into a creamy risotto-like consistency, the combination of mild yet comforting flavours worked. And if your sweet tooth is activated after an evening of dancing, the seasonal Mango kaffir lime kulfi is a zingy option worth trying.

Rs 1,900 for two. At HITEC City.

Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress