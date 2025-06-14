From spicy starters to nostalgic mains, this eatery offers a multi-cuisine spread

There are some places that instantly feel like they’re meant for everyone—from college students on a budget to colleagues catching up over cocktails, to family dinners that stretch into dessert. The newly opened Celavie- Rooftop Lounge, hits that sweet spot.
The menu is tastefully ambitious, offering everything from Asian starters to Italian mains, without feeling all over the place.
We began with the Kaffir Lime Ginger Potion, a piping hot soup that immediately awakened our senses. Infused with muddled kaffir lime leaves and freshly grated ginger, it was aromatic, earthy, and slightly spicy. Shredded chicken added substance to each spoonful, making it both soothing and flavourful.
Next came the starters. Masala Hash Browns stood out with their playful spin on the classic breakfast staple. Crisp on the outside and buttery within, these were generously spiced with Indian masalas—perfect finger food. The Paneer 65 followed closely, bringing a bold flavour to the table. Tossed in a spicy Indo-Chinese sauce with garlic, curry leaves, and chilies, the paneer cubes had just the right texture—crispy exterior with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth centre.
One of our comfort dishes was the Parmesan Fries, thick and golden, finished with a generous dusting of grated parmesan. They didn’t try to be fancy, but were deeply satisfying—the kind of snack you keep reaching for while catching up with old friends.
For mains, we tried the Spaghetti Basil Pomodoro, which was simple and well-executed. The spaghetti was al dente, coated in a tomato-garlic sauce that was rich but not overpowering. But it was the Hyderabadi Butter Chicken Bowl that truly stole the show. The chicken was tender, the gravy luscious, and the Hyderabadi spices added a distinct warmth. Served over fragrant rice, garnished with slivered onions and lemon, it was a bowl of comfort that hit all the right notes.
We wrapped things up with the Kiwi Orange Fruit Soda, a fizzy cooler that was both refreshing and fun. The brightness of orange paired well with the tangy kiwi, and the presence of kiwi seeds gave it a surprising, textural twist. As we sipped the last of our drinks and looked out at the city lights, we left with our hearts happy.
INR 600 for two.
At SR Nagar.
