From spicy starters to nostalgic mains, this eatery offers a multi-cuisine spread

There are some places that instantly feel like they’re meant for everyone—from college students on a budget to colleagues catching up over cocktails, to family dinners that stretch into dessert. The newly opened Celavie- Rooftop Lounge, hits that sweet spot.

Celavie-Rooftop Lounge: The new menu ticks the right boxes

The menu is tastefully ambitious, offering everything from Asian starters to Italian mains, without feeling all over the place.

We began with the Kaffir Lime Ginger Potion, a piping hot soup that immediately awakened our senses. Infused with muddled kaffir lime leaves and freshly grated ginger, it was aromatic, earthy, and slightly spicy. Shredded chicken added substance to each spoonful, making it both soothing and flavourful.

Next came the starters. Masala Hash Browns stood out with their playful spin on the classic breakfast staple. Crisp on the outside and buttery within, these were generously spiced with Indian masalas—perfect finger food. The Paneer 65 followed closely, bringing a bold flavour to the table. Tossed in a spicy Indo-Chinese sauce with garlic, curry leaves, and chilies, the paneer cubes had just the right texture—crispy exterior with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth centre.