From rich brews to decadent bites, this eatery serves breakfast with heart

The Turkish egg arrived at the table looking like a serene field of snow, with the poached eggs nestled in a bed of silky yogurt. Breaking the yolk felt like watching the sun rise, golden and inviting. The garlic blended seamlessly into the yogurt without overwhelming the palate, while the dill and chilli oil added layers of depth and warmth to the dish.

For a classic yet elevated breakfast option, the French omelette is a must-try. Served with g rilled tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, crispy potatoes, and multigrain bread, it was a complete delight. The omelette itself was impossibly fluffy and melted in our mouth, while the crispy onions on top added a pleasant crunch. The combination of textures and flavours — from the softness of the mushrooms and tomatoes to the crispiness of the potatoes — made for a well-rounded dish that satisfied us on every level.

The Pain perdu with bacon was a revelation. The fluffiest bread, perfectly soaked in egg, carried layers of delicate sweetness and warmth . The peanut butter added a nutty richness, while the fresh berry jam lent a fruity brightness. The crispy bacon on top provided just the right touch of savoury contrast, making each bite irresistible. For those craving something warm and deeply comforting, the Chicken conjee is the perfect bowl of nourishment. The rice porridge was velvety and rich, with sautéed vegetables adding a slight crunch. The chili jam brought a creeping heat, while the grilled chicken added heartiness to this wholesome dish.