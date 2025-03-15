From rich brews to decadent bites, this eatery serves breakfast with heart

Let’s agree There’s something wonderfully comforting about starting the day with a hearty meal. Whether it's the first sip of coffee that warms the soul or the delightful aroma of freshly prepared dishes, breakfast is more than just a meal — it’s an experience. At Nosh Epicure, their new breakfast menu promises just that — a spread filled with warmth, flavour, and a touch of indulgence.
First up, the Bumble coffee was a beautiful concoction of coffee, orange juice, and caramel drizzle. The bright tartness of the orange perfectly complemented the deep richness of the coffee, with the caramel adding a touch of sweetness that tied it all together.
The Turkish egg arrived at the table looking like a serene field of snow, with the poached eggs nestled in a bed of silky yogurt. Breaking the yolk felt like watching the sun rise, golden and inviting. The garlic blended seamlessly into the yogurt without overwhelming the palate, while the dill and chilli oil added layers of depth and warmth to the dish.
For a classic yet elevated breakfast option, the French omelette is a must-try. Served with g rilled tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, crispy potatoes, and multigrain bread, it was a complete delight. The omelette itself was impossibly fluffy and melted in our mouth, while the crispy onions on top added a pleasant crunch. The combination of textures and flavours — from the softness of the mushrooms and tomatoes to the crispiness of the potatoes — made for a well-rounded dish that satisfied us on every level.
The Pain perdu with bacon was a revelation. The fluffiest bread, perfectly soaked in egg, carried layers of delicate sweetness and warmth . The peanut butter added a nutty richness, while the fresh berry jam lent a fruity brightness. The crispy bacon on top provided just the right touch of savoury contrast, making each bite irresistible. For those craving something warm and deeply comforting, the Chicken conjee is the perfect bowl of nourishment. The rice porridge was velvety and rich, with sautéed vegetables adding a slight crunch. The chili jam brought a creeping heat, while the grilled chicken added heartiness to this wholesome dish.
And finally, the Kunafa croissant was a sweet treat to remember. The croissant was delightfully flaky and buttery, with a beautiful pistachio flavour running through it. Topped with crunchy kadayif, it delivered the perfect mix of textures. As the plates were emptied, there was a sense of satisfaction that lingered.
₹1,200 for two.
At Hitec City.