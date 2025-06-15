Opulent aesthetics and rich Indian food are the highlights at this new fine dining restaurant

From the menu that featured rich, comforting dishes across various regions of India, we called for the Marag first. Served with a generous portion of birista, the broth and meat immediately took over to form a melange of comforting flavours on the palate.

From appetisers, we picked the Khaima undey — mutton meatballs tossed in a spice mix of green chillies and coriander. Tough on the outside, deeply tender and flavourful on the inside, the appetiser is a musttry especially for those who love their red meat.

For vegetarian folk, the Vazhaipoo vadai served with plantain stem kosambari tossed in freshly grated coconut and a mustard seed tempering is a great pick. Reminiscent of simple home-style cooking, the dish showcased Tamil Nadu cuisine in all its layered sophistication.

Those looking to indulge their inner child can order the Narangi shikanji, made with orange candy finished off with a black salt rim. For mains, the restaurant has a section of Asli Signatures from which we picked the Kathal ki haleem, made with raw jackfruit and wheat, topped with gold foil. Served with Khameeri roti, the dish was robust in its flavour profile.

Desserts were an elaborate affair too — we picked the Lauki ka halwa that came together beautifully with a sesame tuile and ice cream to top it off. The star of the show, however, was the Khaja cassata, made with the iconic Andhra dessert — a compressed Nellore khaja and praline ice cream topped with salted caramel sauce. Presented in a cassata format, the dessert was every bit indulgent.

Rs 2,800 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

(Written by Jagruthi Maddela)