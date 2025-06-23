Hyderabad

Indulge in this breakfast set, perfect for a relaxed Sunday in Hyderabad

From the savouries, we had a flaky Paneer tikka puff and a scrumptious Crispy veg wrap
Mon Ame's delicious Breakfast set
There are days when you want to do nothing but just sleep in and rest. Spending time with your loved ones relaxing and talking about your week is possibly the best way to spend a Sunday. Why waste it cooking?

A perfect breakfast in bed

Mon Ame’s Breakfast Set is perfect for a breakfast in bed. It comes with an option of two beverages, Dip tea, Masala chai, Mango matcha, Vietnamese latte and cold coffee. From the savouries, we had a flaky Paneer tikka puff and a scrumptious Crispy veg wrap.

Scrumptious flaky paneer puff

The wrap was filled with a cheesy sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and small crunchy patties. The Aachari Korean garlic cream cheese bun was a spicy, melt in the mouth delight. The hamper also had Japanese mango sando and Kunafa Chocolate bites to end your meal.

INR 2,300 for two.

Available online.

Mon Ame
Breakfast set

