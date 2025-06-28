Coffee and delicious bites at this newly-opened cafe in Hyderabad invite you to savour the flavours

The open toasts were a pleasant discovery. The Figs and feta was a perfect combination, the creamy saltiness of the feta complemented the sweet freshness of figs, topped with slivers of almonds and a drizzle of honey that added subtle complexity to every bite. The Quail treat— quail eggs with olives and cherry tomatoes on a bed of pea mash finished with balsamic vinegar — was a new and delightful addition to our plates. It’s a perfect choice for those looking for a light, savoury snack.

From the bigger plates, we tried the Classic veggie, a generously loaded burger that was a messy, hearty eat. Soft buns cradled a chopped vegetable filling topped with herbed mayonnaise, layered with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese — juicy, satisfying, and definitely worth getting your hands dirty for.

We wrapped up with the Irish stew, a bowl of roast lamb served over mashed potatoes with rich gravy. Each bite was rustic and comforting, as the warmth spread through our bodies. With is delicious food and their focus on coffee Sabha pushes you to make coffee a little more a part of your daily story.

Rs 1,500 for two.

At Film Nagar.

