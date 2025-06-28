Coffee and delicious bites at this newly-opened cafe in Hyderabad invite you to savour the flavours

While most of us enjoy waking up to a steaming, frothy cup of coffee, sipping it as part of our morning ritual, true coffee lovers know there’s so much more to it than just a beverage. For them, coffee is an experience; a world of rich history, stories, flavours, and endless varieties.
This week, we visited the eatery to experience the same. Tucked along a bustling high street lined with boho-minimalist cafés that often blend into one another, Sabha is refreshing to walk into with its cool tones — greys, greens, and blues — that create a calming vibe. One of the highlights of the interior is a striking seating structure made of glass bricks with soft lighting running underneath, giving it a beautiful, illuminated effect.
As we flipped through their coffee menu, two drinks immediately caught our attention: the Matcha mango fusion and the Naariyal pani cold brew. The mango and matcha played off of each other beautifully between herby, fruity, and creamy. The Naariyal pani cold brew was instantly refreshing, combining sweetened coconut water, lemon syrup, and coffee, with an added bite from the house-made coconut jelly.
Though the café’s focus is clearly on coffee, their extensive food menu doesn’t fall short. From the small bites, we started with the Sweet potato fries — soft and fluffy on the inside with just the right crisp on the outside. The Tzatziki sandwich was next: light, comforting, and filled with hung curd, cucumber, and dill. It reminded us of cucumber sandwiches served at English high teas, but with a garlic finish.
The open toasts were a pleasant discovery. The Figs and feta was a perfect combination, the creamy saltiness of the feta complemented the sweet freshness of figs, topped with slivers of almonds and a drizzle of honey that added subtle complexity to every bite. The Quail treat— quail eggs with olives and cherry tomatoes on a bed of pea mash finished with balsamic vinegar — was a new and delightful addition to our plates. It’s a perfect choice for those looking for a light, savoury snack.
From the bigger plates, we tried the Classic veggie, a generously loaded burger that was a messy, hearty eat. Soft buns cradled a chopped vegetable filling topped with herbed mayonnaise, layered with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese — juicy, satisfying, and definitely worth getting your hands dirty for.
We wrapped up with the Irish stew, a bowl of roast lamb served over mashed potatoes with rich gravy. Each bite was rustic and comforting, as the warmth spread through our bodies. With is delicious food and their focus on coffee Sabha pushes you to make coffee a little more a part of your daily story.
Rs 1,500 for two.
At Film Nagar.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @ indulgexpress