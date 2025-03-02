Offering continental and pan-Asian bites, this calm home-turned-café in Jubilee Hills is worth a visit

Every city across the globe has a certain energy associated with it, be it the frantic, go-getter attitude of Mumbai or the rustic charm of Kolkata that forces one to pause and revel in its beauty. Despite Hyderabad’s fast paced lifestyle, a sense of calm is to be found in every nook and cranny of the city, albeit in different hours.
Take notice, and the city speaks, from the Asoka trees lined along the roads to the calm bylanes a few feet away from the bustling main roads. We found a little oasis in one such area of the city known for its opulence.
Grano - Coffee Affairs at Jubilee Hills is nestled next to a much-loved independent bookstore in town. The home-turned-café has a palpable calmness to it, reminiscent of the city’s energy. Letting in bursts of natural light, the two-floor space, including decks, indoor and outdoor seating, offers a cosy and inviting vibe in every section.
The cold brews are a popular choice here, so we called for the Orange iced black. The zingy beverage refreshed us in minutes, without compromising on the caffeine hit.
From the selection of breakfast dishes, we tried the Quinoa upma with Coconut chutney. While the Upma had a slight over-usage of turmeric, the freshly ground coconut chutney made up for it deftly.
The Dragon chilli mushroom is a must-try from the pan-Asian options. Crispy button mushrooms tossed in a sweet-spicy sauce topped with green onion and red bell peppers; the choice of appetiser to pick when chatting with family or friends.
From the Continental selection, the Mexican pizza generously topped with mozzarella, black peppers and olives was a delicious choice, as was the classic Chilli cheese toast, offering a spicy bite between sips of sweet cold brew.
For conscious folks looking to indulge, we’d recommend skipping dessert to try the The Banana chocolate smoothie, a creamy, option served chilled, perfect for the early summer heat.
INR 1500 for two. At Jubilee Hills