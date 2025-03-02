Offering continental and pan-Asian bites, this calm home-turned-café in Jubilee Hills is worth a visit

Every city across the globe has a certain energy associated with it, be it the frantic, go-getter attitude of Mumbai or the rustic charm of Kolkata that forces one to pause and revel in its beauty. Despite Hyderabad’s fast paced lifestyle, a sense of calm is to be found in every nook and cranny of the city, albeit in different hours.

Take notice, and the city speaks, from the Asoka trees lined along the roads to the calm bylanes a few feet away from the bustling main roads. We found a little oasis in one such area of the city known for its opulence.