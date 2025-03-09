Delectable Mediterranean and Italian eats are unmissable at this new earthy café in Hyderabad

The Blueberry almond butter toast is worth trying for folks whose standard order at a café is some variety of toast to go with their coffee. The Sourdough toast topped with a variety of seeds and rolled oats was a mildly sweet, healthy option from the menu.

From the pastas, we called for the Pumpkin fettuccine, with chunky roasted vegetables tossed in a deliciously velvety sauce bursting with warm flavours. While pumpkin is typically associated with the colder months, the light pasta dish was a great pick even for the summer.

The Pulled lamb burger is a must-try for those who love their red meat. The pillow-soft buns baked in-house literally melted in our fingers, while the peppery meat filling had a mix of bold flavours bordering on tangy.

Desserts were simple classics, and we picked the Banana bread. Topped with walnuts and an additional drizzle of honey, the dessert was just what the endless conversation called for.

INR 2000 for two, at Film Nagar