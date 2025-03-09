The revamped menu at this colourful eatery brings vegetarian delights from the world to Hyderabad

Various Indian cuisines have famously been known to accommodate for a range of dietary references, especially catering to vegetarian diners. Be it the paneer preparations of Mughlai cuisine with thick gravies, or seasonal recipes like the Gujarati Undhiyu that sagely use local produce to create magic, the combinations are endless while showcasing culinary creativity at its finest.

While we’re not starved of options back home, world cuisines have a false reputation for not being as vegetarian or vegan friendly. Debunking the myth this week, was Thyme and Whisk’s new menu, offering multiple cuisines across the world, all featuring vegetarian delicacies.

Striped floors, wispy chandeliers with feather detailing and earthy textured walls welcomed us in. Plush, colourful furniture added in pops of colour to the otherwise earthy space.