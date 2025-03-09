The revamped menu at this colourful eatery brings vegetarian delights from the world to Hyderabad

Various Indian cuisines have famously been known to accommodate for a range of dietary references, especially catering to vegetarian diners. Be it the paneer preparations of Mughlai cuisine with thick gravies, or seasonal recipes like the Gujarati Undhiyu that sagely use local produce to create magic, the combinations are endless while showcasing culinary creativity at its finest.
While we’re not starved of options back home, world cuisines have a false reputation for not being as vegetarian or vegan friendly. Debunking the myth this week, was Thyme and Whisk’s new menu, offering multiple cuisines across the world, all featuring vegetarian delicacies.
Striped floors, wispy chandeliers with feather detailing and earthy textured walls welcomed us in. Plush, colourful furniture added in pops of colour to the otherwise earthy space.
From the multi-cuisine menu, we called for the Orange zucchini soup that was creamy and smooth on the palate with just a slight hint of zing.
Bringing together two flavour-packed world cuisines was the Muhammara Falafel Bruschetta from the selection of appetisers. Tangy, and slightly chunky Muhammara smeared atop slices of Ciabatta, alongside pomegranate seeds, falafel and crumbled feta made up for flavourful bites that we couldn’t put down. The falafel bites were especially crisp, making the overall bite burst with crunchy goodness. Pan-Asian food lovers could try the Crispy lotus root tossed in a sweet-spicy sauce that kept us company over long catch-up sessions with old friends.
Mains and dessert offered a trip to different countries across the globe, starting with the Summer truffle butter spaghetti, tossed in garlic, truffle oil and Summer truffle paté, reminding us of an even more robust, elevated yet comforting Aglio-e-Olio.
The Burmese khousuey teeming with rich coconut flavours with the host of toppings kept every slurpy bite interesting.
The viral Kunafa chocolate craze makes its way to Hyderabad with Dubai's Kunafa chocolate cake, with strips of vermicelli and pistachio encased in a decadent chocolate cake, offering a delightful epilogue to our meal.
INR 1400 for two, at Jubilee Hills