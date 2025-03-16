This eatery’s new Sehri Menu offers authentic Hyderabadi breakfast and kebabs

Folks who claim Mumbai is a city that never sleeps must pay a visit to Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramzan. Brightly lit apparel stores with newly stocked finery for Eid, eateries decked up from ceiling to floor in fairy lights, bustling roads whose traffic only increases through the night while the aroma of freshly grilled kebabs floats across, making passersby hungry for a sinful bite. The festive atmosphere is evident, with bright flood lights making it seem like the sun never sets during this time of the year. Dusk calls for an indulgent Iftar meal for those who have fasted all day, and even more so for the gourmands who wish to devour every delicacy the season has to offer. Sehri, the meal right before sunrise is often a simple, homely affair.

This year, we noticed several eateries in town offering special Sehri delights, and off we went on a culinary expedition. Walking into Deccan Kitchen, we noticed the walls splattered with Urdu poetry. One spoke of the only condition required to make the city one’s home — not by one’s colour or status, but by an unabashed love for biryani. ‘Beinteha, Behadd, Mohabbat-e-Biryani’ the line read, truly representing the tireless, passionate and unapologetic love people here have for their biryani, almost making it a rite of passage to live in the city. We secured a spot under ornate brass chandeliers at the completely packed eatery.

The Sehri Menu is fairly simple, with three varieties of platters, akin to thalis, offering a host of staples like Khichdi - Khatta - Keema alongside breads and dessert. We called for a platter with Chicken 65 , Shikampuri kebab and roti for accompaniments. The humongous thali arrived soon afterwards, featuring a bowl of fresh salad among other dishes. While the Hyderabadi Khichdi never disappoints with the addition of golden fried onions, and peppercorns with a lingering heat, the Chicken 65 was a notable side dish that elevated the platter.

A variety of kebabs are also served during Sehri hours, of which the Galouti kebab was a highlight with its deliciously smokey flavours, and melt-in-the-mouth texture. The Chapli kebab wasn’t too far behind, recommended for foodies who prefer their kebabs with a slight bite. The eatery also serves specialties like Bheja fry and Gurda fry among others.

Featuring quintessentially local desserts like Khubani ka meetha and Double ka meetha, the dessert menu had an additional selection of ice creams. We called for the Semiya delight — with cooked vermicelli, pressed into a cake, topped with a mildly sweetened cream, just enough to end the nourishing meal on a sweet note.

₹1,800 for two.

At Film Nagar.