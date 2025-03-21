This Hyderabad eatery invites you to experience a curated menu that honours the city’s culinary heritage

As the city of Hyderabad comes alive during Ramzan, its culinary landscape transforms into a vibrant celebration of rich flavours and time-honoured delicacies. Peanuts Bar has embraced this festive spirit with a thoughtfully curated Ramzan menu, paying homage to Hyderabad’s most beloved dishes. From golden, crispy appetisers to slow-cooked indulgences, each dish is crafted to delight the senses and satisfy every craving.

We began our feast with the Corn samosa, a delightful twist on the classic samosa. the filling, generously packed with spiced, succulent corn, bursts with flavour in every bite. what makes this dish exceptional is its texture — while the pastry remains beautifully crisp and golden, it retains just enough softness to hold the filling intact, ensuring it never turns soggy. paired with a refreshing mint chutney, this start er strikes the perfect balance of spice, crunch, and freshness, setting the tone for the meal ahead.