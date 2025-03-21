This Hyderabad eatery invites you to experience a curated menu that honours the city’s culinary heritage

As the city of Hyderabad comes alive during Ramzan, its culinary landscape transforms into a vibrant celebration of rich flavours and time-honoured delicacies. Peanuts Bar has embraced this festive spirit with a thoughtfully curated Ramzan menu, paying homage to Hyderabad’s most beloved dishes. From golden, crispy appetisers to slow-cooked indulgences, each dish is crafted to delight the senses and satisfy every craving.
We began our feast with the Corn samosa, a delightful twist on the classic samosa. the filling, generously packed with spiced, succulent corn, bursts with flavour in every bite. what makes this dish exceptional is its texture — while the pastry remains beautifully crisp and golden, it retains just enough softness to hold the filling intact, ensuring it never turns soggy. paired with a refreshing mint chutney, this start er strikes the perfect balance of spice, crunch, and freshness, setting the tone for the meal ahead.
No Ramzan menu is complete without Haleem, and a Hyderabadi knows that a truly great Haleem is more than just a dish — it is a labour of love. the slow-cooked meat melt ed effortlessly on the palate, its richness further enhanced by a generous drizzle of ghee. topped with fragrant rose petals, crispy fried onions, and fresh mint leaves, every spoonful offered a symphony of textures and aromas — earthy, meaty, and indulgent.
For kebab enthusiasts, the shami kebab is an unmissable highlight. pan-fried to perfection, these kebabs boasted a beautifully crisp crust that gave way to a velvety, melt-in-the-mouth interior. paired with a buttery, flaky paratha, each bite was a delightful combination of crunch and tender ness, making for an utterly satisfying experience.
Rounding off the menu was the lukhmi, a cherished Hyderabadi favourite. encased in a perfectly crisp and flaky pastry, the spiced keema filling was tender, juicy, and brimming with flavour. the contrast between the golden, crunchy shell and the rich, savoury stuffing made this dish an undeniable crowd-pleaser. whether you are a haleem purist, a kebab aficionado, or simply eager to indulge in Hyderabad’s festive culinary traditions, this menu promises a feast to remember.
INR 1,000 for two. At Hitech City.