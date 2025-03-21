Here’s a list of the top Hyderabad restaurants serving exclusive Iftar specials this Ramzan

Experiencing ramzan in the city is a feast for the senses. The city transforms into a vibrant spectacle with bustling markets, and streets adorned with festive lights. The aroma of slow-cooked haleem fills the air as restaurants and food stalls serve this beloved delicacy, a staple of Hyderabad’s ramzan celebrations.

Ramzan is a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and charity. The fast begins with Sehri (Suhoor), the pre-dawn meal, and is broken at sunset with Iftar, a time of communal feasting. Many local eateries and restaurants curate special iftar menus featuring traditional delicacies like chicken and mutton dishes, kebabs, and the iconic haleem. These offerings cater to both those observing the fast and those simply looking to indulge in the festive flavours of the season. Here’s a list of the top restaurants serving exclusive iftar specials this ramzan.

Blissful bites

Iftar is a time of indulgence, and what better way to celebrate than with a feast fit for royalty? Darbar e-Khaas brings the grandeur of Nizami and Nawabi kitchens to your table, with rich mutton curries, succulent chicken delights, and decadent desserts. Relish Mutton nihari with khamiri roti, Taar korma, Muradabadi mutton biryani, Awadhi biryani, Muradabadi dal ki chaat and more. So, ready to savour royalty in every bite?

Rs 2,399++ per head. On till March 30, 7 pm to 11.00 pm.

At Food Exchange — Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC City.

Timeless flavours

Some of Hyderabad’s finest eateries bring local flavours to life with a feast you can’t resist. It’s time to gorge on the best Lahori mutton nihari, smoky kebabs, Irani haleem, mutton dalcha, Zafrani dum ka murgh, khatti dal, Tala hua gosht, and the perfect sweet ending with Zafrani phirni. A spread that doesn’t just satisfy hunger but turns Ramzan into a complete celebration. Don’t forget to take your family along.

Rs 800-1,000 for two. On till end of Ramzan.

At Tosh-e-daan, Gachibowli.

Comforting meals

Experience the warmth of Ramzan with a soul-satisfying Iftar, where tradition, flavour, and togetherness come alive. Relish a lavish Iftar Set Menu featuring a variety of dishes such as dates, Dahi wada, Bhatti ka murg tikka, and Mix vegetable pakoda. For the main course, savour the rich flavours of Mutton haleem, sheermal, Hyderabadi kacchi gosth ki biryani, and the famous Mirchi ka salan. End your meal with decadent Double ka meetha and Rabdi rasgulla. Gather your loved ones and celebrate with exceptional flavours.

Rs 1,999++ per head. On till March 30, from 6 pm onwards.

At Encounters — Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

Decadent treats

This Ramzan, enjoy the luxury of slow cooked meat. The highlights of this curated special festive menu include crispy Pyaaz ke samose, spiced Kheema ke samose, slow-cooked Tala hua gosht, rich Mutton haleem, and Shami kebab paratha. Not to miss the desserts including Badam ki kund and Sheer khorma. Embracing heritage and community, this restaurant offers a spectacular authentic experience.

Rs 2,000 for two. On till end of Ramzan, 12 pm to 11.30 pm.

At Terrai — Neo Telangana Kitchen and Bar, Hitech City.

Nourish your soul

Check out this Iftari menu customised to offer a nutritionally balanced meal with a mix of tastes and textures. Start with refreshing fruits, dates, and orange juice, followed by hearty options like lamb-filled rolls, Harira Moroccan soup, and Koshari — a wholesome blend of rice, pasta, chickpeas, and dal. Conclude with a delightful milk pudding topped with fresh fruits, complemented by dates and date sauce for a perfect finish.

Rs 799 for two. On till March 30, 6 pm to 7 pm.

At Tara Moroccan Kitchen, Jubilee Hills.