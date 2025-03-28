Savour an indulgent meal with our specially curated list for Ugadi

Traditional treats

There is something truly special about festive brunches that go beyond just good food, bringing a sense of nostalgia, tradition, and celebration to the table. This Ugadi, enjoy an elaborate festive brunch featuring delights, including Ugadi pachadi, Pulihora, Pongal, pulochari biryani, Aam panna, Garelu, Aratikaya vepudu, and crispy Bajjilu. With rich flavours, warm hospitality, and a touch of culture and tradition, this joyful feast creates a memorable Ugadi celebration.

INR 3,050 onwards per head. March 30. 12.30 to 4.00 pm. At Seasonal Tastes — The Westin, Hitech city.