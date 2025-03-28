Savour an indulgent meal with our specially curated list for Ugadi

Ugadi, the vibrant festival marking the beginning of the Telugu new year, holds a deep cultural significance, symbolising the arrival of new beginnings, prosperity, and the rejuvenation of life. This year, several restaurants in Hyderabad are offering special Ugadi-themed menus and unique experiences. From traditional delicacies with a blend of sweet and savoury dishes, these establishments are adding a festive touch to the occasion. Itt’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in the city’s rich culinary heritage while embracing the joy of the season.
Traditional treats
There is something truly special about festive brunches that go beyond just good food, bringing a sense of nostalgia, tradition, and celebration to the table. This Ugadi, enjoy an elaborate festive brunch featuring delights, including Ugadi pachadi, Pulihora, Pongal, pulochari biryani, Aam panna, Garelu, Aratikaya vepudu, and crispy Bajjilu. With rich flavours, warm hospitality, and a touch of culture and tradition, this joyful feast creates a memorable Ugadi celebration.
INR 3,050 onwards per head. March 30. 12.30 to 4.00 pm. At Seasonal Tastes — The Westin, Hitech city.
Bountiful binge
No matter how far we go, festivals have a way of bringing us back to our roots. There nothing like embracing tradition, savouring its rich flavours, and celebrating with loved ones. This Ugadi, gorge on a Telangana Bhojnam , a feast that pays homage to authentic flavours. From the quintessential pachadi to starters like Vankai Bhajji and Pessara pappu garelu, and mains including Maidikaya pappu, Pulihora, Jonna Rotte, Aratikaya Fry, and more — every dish is a celebration of taste and tradition. End on a sweet note with Pesara Bakshalu, Kobari Bakshalu, and more.
INR 899 onwards. March 30, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Terrai - Neo Telangana Kitchen and Bar.
A punch of flavours
Ugadi is a festival of togetherness where we sit with our family reflecting on the past year, making resolution for the upcoming one, and making notes of gratitude. This Ugadi special thali, is the perfect place to do this. They have vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, featuring the classic Ugadi pachadi, Aratikaya Puvvu Vada, Telangana mutton curry and more. This wide array will leave your stomach and heart full.
At INR 745 onwards for one. March 30, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Aidu, Jubilee Hills.
Soulful indulgence
Celebrate the essence of the Telugu New Year with a meal which makes you feel at home. The Ugadi Pandaga Bhojanam at Aroma of Dakshin promises authentic flavours. Featuring a mix of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours, it includes an array of traditional preparations, fresh seasonal ingredients, and aromatic spices, creating a wholesome and celebratory dining experience.
INR 1,200 for two. March 20 to 30. At Aroma of Dakshin, Nanakramguda