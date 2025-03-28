This teppanyaki restaurant in Hyderabad, known for its unique culinary experience, has unveiled a new menu

The art of cooking, savouring, and celebrating food is an experience that transcends mere sustenance; it is deeply therapeutic. It engages every sense, from the moment you handpick fresh ingredients to the rhythmic dance of chopping, stirring, and blending fragrant spices over flickering flames and then, relishing it finally. Every true foodie will resonate with this joy, this intimate connection with food. At TGs – The Oriental Grill, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, this sensory journey comes alive. With their newly introduced menu, we indulged in an array of dishes transporting us to a world where food is not just eaten but experienced.
The warm, dim lighting cast an inviting glow over the sophisticated brown and beige interiors. But what truly stole our breath was the stunning waterfall cascading gracefully opposite to the glass partition, a mesmerising sight that set the perfect ambience.
Teppanyaki is a distinctive style of Japanese cuisine, which quite literally means ‘grilling on an iron plate.’ This culinary art form takes centre stage at the restaurant, where small groups gather around dedicated grills, watching skilled chefs whip up dishes tailored to their preferences. Blending artistry with interaction, this setup transforms dining into a performance.
We began with a comforting soup Tom kha gai, a velvety coconut milk broth infused with Thai chili and lemongrass. Next came Crunchy yasai roll, pure indulgence! With its crisp exterior giving way to a perfectly balanced filling, this sushi was an absolute treat. After all, can a sushi lover ever truly have enough?
The Teppanyaki magic unfolded as the chef prepared an Asian quesadilla, golden tortillas generously stuffed with vegetables, creamy mozzarella, and Thai pesto, grilled to perfection. The chicken variant was equally divine, each bite bursting with umami goodness. The interplay of flavours left us in a blissful food coma.
For seafood aficionados, the Salmon usuzukuri was a dream, a delicate arrangement of Scottish fresh salmon sashimi dipped in Yuzu soy reduction. And then came the unexpected surprise, Asian cold pizza. Served chilled or at room temperature, this unique delicacy was topped with creamy guacamole, peppery arugula, roasted red peppers, spicy aioli, a hint of luxurious white truffle oil, and a generous sprinkle of cheese. The chef continued to prepare Laoganma cottage cheese, first unveiling the ingredients before skillfully bringing them to life.
The air filled with tantalising aromas, teasing our senses and building eager anticipation until, at last, the dish was ready to be savoured. We also chomped on the sizzling Teppan stir-fried chicken, followed by the fiery Devilled tiger prawns, which were unbeatable.
The fried rice was utterly comforting and full of flavours. We teamed it up with Tofu steak, Thai mustard curry which had the goodness of tofu cooked with zucchini, cherry tomato in ginger bean sauce.
To end it all, we opted for Bomb Alaska, a chocolate dessert, that provided a perfect finish to the whole experience.
Rs 3,000 upwards for two. At Gachibowli.
