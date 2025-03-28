This teppanyaki restaurant in Hyderabad, known for its unique culinary experience, has unveiled a new menu

The art of cooking, savouring, and celebrating food is an experience that transcends mere sustenance; it is deeply therapeutic. It engages every sense, from the moment you handpick fresh ingredients to the rhythmic dance of chopping, stirring, and blending fragrant spices over flickering flames and then, relishing it finally. Every true foodie will resonate with this joy, this intimate connection with food. At TGs – The Oriental Grill, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, this sensory journey comes alive. With their newly introduced menu, we indulged in an array of dishes transporting us to a world where food is not just eaten but experienced.

The warm, dim lighting cast an inviting glow over the sophisticated brown and beige interiors. But what truly stole our breath was the stunning waterfall cascading gracefully opposite to the glass partition, a mesmerising sight that set the perfect ambience.

Teppanyaki is a distinctive style of Japanese cuisine, which quite literally means ‘grilling on an iron plate.’ This culinary art form takes centre stage at the restaurant, where small groups gather around dedicated grills, watching skilled chefs whip up dishes tailored to their preferences. Blending artistry with interaction, this setup transforms dining into a performance.