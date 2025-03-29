This new Indo-Asian eatery in Hyderabad serves must-try delights for vegetarians

Hyderabad is known for its decadent meat delights. The city boasts its haleem, lukhmi, kebabs, nihari, and of course the Hyderabadi biryani. While all these are the face of the city’s cui sine, a pure veg restaurant comes as a breath of fresh air.
Sometimes it is the vegetarian food which steals our hearts. Unlike popular belief, it offers variety, nutrition and flavour. It also offers a space to fuse cuisines and curate interesting tastes and experiences. We went to Mirell — one such café, which is a promising vegetarian haven. We were welcomed by a quiet restaurant with a bar set up with sculptural glasses, and a cosy small, corner for live musicians.
We started our meal with two refreshing mocktails, offering a respite from the scorching sun. It felt like an oasis in the desert. The Lemongrass fire martini had a slightly tangy taste, while the salt rim brought all the flavours together, balancing it well. The ruby martini, a pomegranate based drink was a sweet delight.
An eatery famous for its Indo-Asian fusions, we had to try the Uramaki sushi. A little dry in texture, these rolls were dense and filling, giving the traditional Japanese small-bite an Indian touch with bell peppers and carrots. Another delightful fusion was the Schezwan garden pizza, which had a distinct desi taste that reminded us of our college days. Due to the perfectly flaky base, a bite of the pizza just melted in our mouth, offering a comforting delight.
We also tried the black bean ramen, topped with broccoli, spring onions, and spiced paneer fingers. The flat noodles were chewy and delicately soft, well-marinated in the peppery black bean sauce. The sweetness of the soy cut through the spice of the black bean and peppers, giving it an all-rounded flavour profile.
A bite from the Indian section, we had the Mirell combo consisting of the quintessential dal makhani, Paneer butter masala, naan and jeera rice. This combo is what we would say is food for the soul. The slightly sweet curry felt like a warm hug from you mother, and a spoonful of dal made us sink in our seats. The combo was served with cut cucumbers and onions.
An indulgent dessert is all one needs to keep their soul happy. To end our hearty meal, we tried the Pistachio milk cake, reminding us of the classic Hyderabadi apricot delight. A cake, topped with pista slivers and syrup was served dipped in sweetened milk, to keep the it juicy, fluffy and soft— a perfect way to conclude the culmination of cuisines.
INR 1,000 for two. At Rai Durg.