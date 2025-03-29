This new Indo-Asian eatery in Hyderabad serves must-try delights for vegetarians

We started our meal with two refreshing mocktails, offering a respite from the scorching sun. It felt like an oasis in the desert. The Lemongrass fire martini had a slightly tangy taste, while the salt rim brought all the flavours together, balancing it well. The ruby martini, a pomegranate based drink was a sweet delight.

An eatery famous for its Indo-Asian fusions, we had to try the Uramaki sushi. A little dry in texture, these rolls were dense and filling, giving the traditional Japanese small-bite an Indian touch with bell peppers and carrots. Another delightful fusion was the Schezwan garden pizza, which had a distinct desi taste that reminded us of our college days. Due to the perfectly flaky base, a bite of the pizza just melted in our mouth, offering a comforting delight.

We also tried the black bean ramen, topped with broccoli, spring onions, and spiced paneer fingers. The flat noodles were chewy and delicately soft, well-marinated in the peppery black bean sauce. The sweetness of the soy cut through the spice of the black bean and peppers, giving it an all-rounded flavour profile.