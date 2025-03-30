Feast on Ramzan specialties at this lakeside eatery in Hyderabad offering stunning views

Little pockets of joy help cheer you up at the end of a hot, gruelling summer day. Maybe a plate of chaat garnished generously with chilled yoghurt or a hot cup of chai that energises you for the rest of the evening.
During Ramzan, most of us look forward to the elaborate Iftar meals once it’s time to call it a day. A little bite of sweet dates, fried snacks, a bowl of fruit, a side of cooling rose sherbet, what’s not to like about an Iftar?
If you luckily find yourself in the city of Hyderabad during the season, you’re in for a treat with the sheer variety of delicacies from across the globe offered here. We stepped into Akan Hyderabad this week to check out their take on the season, with their Zaiqah-e-Ramadan menu featuring local and Middle Eastern treats.
Walking into the nearly empty deck on the second floor, we found ourselves a table that offered stunning views of the Durgam Cheruvu lake, even as the evening traffic took its course beneath us.
We started our meal with the Green Pea Falafel, served on a bed of hummus. The protein rich option wasn’t just healthy, but delicious to bite into. As fried food invariably makes its way into an Iftar, as did the Chicken Keema Spring Rolls. Served with a honey chilli dipping sauce, the spring rolls kept us going back for more. For the hardcore meat eaters, we’d recommend the Mutton Seekh, an incredibly flavourful kebab dish served with a side of mint chutney and onions.
Next, we called for the Haleem garnished with barista and cashews, a mildly spiced variant that we’d recommend to folks with a low spice tolerance. The menu also features Mandis, if one is feeling peckish.
With a cool breeze from the lake calming us down, we gorged on the Dates Pudding served with Toffee Sauce and Ice Cream, offering a satisfying ending to the feast.
INR 2,500 for two, At Madhapur