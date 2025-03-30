Feast on Ramzan specialties at this lakeside eatery in Hyderabad offering stunning views

Little pockets of joy help cheer you up at the end of a hot, gruelling summer day. Maybe a plate of chaat garnished generously with chilled yoghurt or a hot cup of chai that energises you for the rest of the evening.

During Ramzan, most of us look forward to the elaborate Iftar meals once it’s time to call it a day. A little bite of sweet dates, fried snacks, a bowl of fruit, a side of cooling rose sherbet, what’s not to like about an Iftar?