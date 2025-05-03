Enjoy delectable bites at this new cafe in Hyderabad

We were welcomed by nostalgic 2000s hits, the rich aroma of coffee, and a striking wall mural — a calm woman with flowing hair against an abstract, earthy-toned background, adding a modern, artistic touch. Settling by the window, we called for our drinks.

For summer specials, we tried the Peach iced tea and fresh Watermelon juice. The iced tea had a refreshing kick of lemon zest, perfectly balancing the sweetness of peach. We also tried the Cappuccino, a staple in every café.