Enjoy delectable bites at this new cafe in Hyderabad

Once known for its Irani cafés, Hyderabad is now thriving with continental eateries — perfect for everything from catching up with friends to work meetings or solo work sessions. With great coffee and delectable bites, these spaces have become a go-to spot. This week, we visited Faim Bistro in Banjara Hills, overlooking the skyline.
We were welcomed by nostalgic 2000s hits, the rich aroma of coffee, and a striking wall mural — a calm woman with flowing hair against an abstract, earthy-toned background, adding a modern, artistic touch. Settling by the window, we called for our drinks.
For summer specials, we tried the Peach iced tea and fresh Watermelon juice. The iced tea had a refreshing kick of lemon zest, perfectly balancing the sweetness of peach. We also tried the Cappuccino, a staple in every café.
For small bites, we started with Veg nuggets served with cheese-egg mayonnaise and spicy mayo dips. The crispy nuggets, filled with potatoes, capsicum, and carrot, paired well with the creamy dips.
A delight for the non-vegetarians, we tried the Crispy chicken, definitely the highlight of the meal. Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and seasoned to perfection, each bite had the perfect crunch, giving way to tender, flavourful meat that was marinated well. The seasoning struck a delicious balance — bold without being overpowering, with just the right kick of spice and a hint of smokiness that lingered pleasantly. We also sampled a cheesy Chicken burger served with crispy wedges.
From the mains, the Margherita pizza — juicy, thin-crusted, topped with fresh basil — was light yet packed a punch. The Mushroom rice bowl on the other hand, featured subtle taste notes, with seasoned rice, mushrooms, and exotic veggies in garlic sauce. Desserts at Faim Bistro truly impressed. The Lotus Biscoff cheesecake was dense yet light on the stomach, rich with caramelised, buttery flavours. The Hot chocolate with cookies was thick, creamy, and perfectly balanced between dark and milk chocolate — pure comfort in a cup.
INR 1,500 for two. At Banjara Hills.
