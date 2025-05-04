A revamped menu with old favourites at a new location adds a fresh lease of life to this well-known café in Hyderabad

It’s a slow weekend morning, when the entire household has slept in. Waking up gingerly, there is only one question in mind: what do we have for breakfast? And while quick 15-minute recipes or staples are for the bustle of weekday mornings, weekends come in with the embrace of leisure. These mornings demand an elaborate breakfast — eggs cooked to perfection, crisp buttered toast with a side of freshly squeezed juice and maybe a cappuccino to wrap it up. So when one walks into a friendly neighbourhood café where the staff almost predicts your presence, ready to serve up old favourites, the day is made.
The Hole In The Wall Café has been one such spot in town for folks who love their English and American style fare. Now relocated to Jubilee Hills with a revamped ambience, the spot manages to balance a fresh, renewed vibe with its minimal, earthy interiors alongside a familiar menu with old crowd favourites. Those who loved the bookshelf and board game wall at the older location can still spot it at the new place at their cosy seating section upstairs.
We took a spot opposite a gallery wall with knick-knacks and vintage pieces alongside pretty watercolour illustrations. We got started with the Peach mocha from the signature coffee menu. Mixed with chocolate, the drink was delicious with a fruity infusion. For those who prefer taking their coffee sans any milk, we’d recommend the Yuzu peach espresso, a refreshing, fizzy option perfect for hot summer days.
We kick-started our brunch with the Nashville chicken tenders, a crispy appetiser that played perfect accompaniment to the conversation. Soon, a platter of The all English breakfast was brought in. With sunny side up fried eggs, mushroom, baked beans, mashed potato, bacon, sausages and grilled vegetables, the platter was all-encompassing, making it a wholesome meal in itself.
The eatery has added a host of vegan dishes to the menu as well. We tried the Grilled veggies and Harissa sando, served in toasted ciabatta made in-house. With a spicy Tunisian harissa, the sando would be a great pick for those looking to grab a light bite.
A must-try at the eatery would be the Buttermilk fried chicken burger, served in pillow-soft buns, with fried chicken marinated for 24 hours. The Banoffee pie waffles with a light whipped cream, bananas and caramel don't disappoint either. For those looking to get more out of their weekend brunch, the eatery also hosts coffee raves and artist showcases, only making the deal sweeter.
Rs 1,700 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
