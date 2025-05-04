A revamped menu with old favourites at a new location adds a fresh lease of life to this well-known café in Hyderabad

We took a spot opposite a gallery wall with knick-knacks and vintage pieces alongside pretty watercolour illustrations. We got started with the Peach mocha from the signature coffee menu. Mixed with chocolate, the drink was delicious with a fruity infusion. For those who prefer taking their coffee sans any milk, we’d recommend the Yuzu peach espresso, a refreshing, fizzy option perfect for hot summer days.

We kick-started our brunch with the Nashville chicken tenders, a crispy appetiser that played perfect accompaniment to the conversation. Soon, a platter of The all English breakfast was brought in. With sunny side up fried eggs, mushroom, baked beans, mashed potato, bacon, sausages and grilled vegetables, the platter was all-encompassing, making it a wholesome meal in itself.

The eatery has added a host of vegan dishes to the menu as well. We tried the Grilled veggies and Harissa sando, served in toasted ciabatta made in-house. With a spicy Tunisian harissa, the sando would be a great pick for those looking to grab a light bite.

A must-try at the eatery would be the Buttermilk fried chicken burger, served in pillow-soft buns, with fried chicken marinated for 24 hours. The Banoffee pie waffles with a light whipped cream, bananas and caramel don't disappoint either. For those looking to get more out of their weekend brunch, the eatery also hosts coffee raves and artist showcases, only making the deal sweeter.

Rs 1,700 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

