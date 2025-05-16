Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Hyderabad rolls out a special mango menu, serving up the season’s finest flavours

The warm glow from elegant lamps and the sustainable, nature-inspired design create a soothing, sophisticated ambience

The posh interiors, with earthy tones, wooden accents, and stone elements, instantly uplift your spirits. The warm glow from elegant lamps and the sustainable, nature-inspired design create a soothing, sophisticated ambience. Spacious and versatile, the restaurant offers a variety of seating options to suit every mood.

We started with a very interesting pick, Mango black bean tostadas. These delightful bites resembled tiny flat tacos, artfully layered with a flavourful mix of black kidney beans that brought a subtle Indian twist to the otherwise Mexican-inspired dish. Resting on a base of spiced jalapeño and crowned with juicy mango chunks and a touch of microgreens, the dish was a celebration of contrasts done right. Let’s say, what could have easily gone off track was, in fact, executed to perfection.

Before diving into anything too heavy, we treated ourselves to the Mango Biscoff bliss, a soul-soothing concoction served in a glass. With its gorgeous sunshine hue, it combined the richness of mangoes, milk, and cream with the caramel undertones of Biscof f, topped off with a Biscoff biscuit that added just the right touch of indulgence.