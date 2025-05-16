Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Hyderabad rolls out a special mango menu, serving up the season’s finest flavours

Can we officially declare this a mango season? It’s pouring golden goodness everywhere. From our homes brimming with nostalgic desi delights like aam ras and aam panna to gourmet restaurants serving up mango marvels with inventive twists, the king of fruits is having its glorious moment. City’s One8 Commune, cricketer Virat Kohli’s elegant restaurant chain, has introduced a special seasonal menu aptly titled Dearly Yours, Mango Season. We visited their outlet here to savour this menu, and let’s say, it was a memorable affair.
The posh interiors, with earthy tones, wooden accents, and stone elements, instantly uplift your spirits. The warm glow from elegant lamps and the sustainable, nature-inspired design create a soothing, sophisticated ambience. Spacious and versatile, the restaurant offers a variety of seating options to suit every mood.
We started with a very interesting pick, Mango black bean tostadas. These delightful bites resembled tiny flat tacos, artfully layered with a flavourful mix of black kidney beans that brought a subtle Indian twist to the otherwise Mexican-inspired dish. Resting on a base of spiced jalapeño and crowned with juicy mango chunks and a touch of microgreens, the dish was a celebration of contrasts done right. Let’s say, what could have easily gone off track was, in fact, executed to perfection.
Before diving into anything too heavy, we treated ourselves to the Mango Biscoff bliss, a soul-soothing concoction served in a glass. With its gorgeous sunshine hue, it combined the richness of mangoes, milk, and cream with the caramel undertones of Biscof f, topped off with a Biscoff biscuit that added just the right touch of indulgence.
We then turned our attention to the main course and opted for the Sri Lankan mango curry. The dish sounded intriguing, and we were eager to dig in. What arrived was a coconut-infused curry with tender chunks of raw mango lending a tangy twist, perfectly balanced with a symphony of spices. Generously packed with vegetables like beans, paneer, and more, the curry was both vibrant and hearty. Paired with a steaming bowl of rice, it was the kind of dish that wrapped us in warmth.
We ended our journey on a sweet high with the Mango coconut chiffon cake. This exquisite creation brought together a lightas-air Japanese sponge layered with fresh mango, silky coconut crémeux, and a whisper of mint dust. Delicate and dreamy, it was the perfect finale.
Rs 2,000 upwards for two.
At HITEC City.
