Savour the flavours of Italian summers at Hyderabad's Ottimo

As the summer sun turned up the heat, Hyderabadis got a taste of Italian sunshine with Stagione Della Calda — a seasonally inspired a la carte table-top experience at Ottimo, ITC Kohenur. A delightful fusion of tradition and innovation, the menu offered a refreshing culinary escape straight from the coasts of Italy. Curated by Chef Apar Chatterjee, the special offerings showcased seasonal ingredients, bold yet balanced flavours, and a strong commitment to authenticity.

Fresh, light & flavourful

“Italian cuisine in summer is all about freshness — ripe tomatoes, fragrant basil, crisp vegetables, and a touch of citrus. We’ve created a menu that celebrates these elements while keeping things light, colourful, and nourishing,” shares Chef Apar.

Our evening began with a refreshing surprise — Thé di Pomodoro, a light, crisp tomato tea. A modern twist on the traditional consommé, this elegant brew proved to be a perfect summer aperitif. “Tomatoes are a staple ingredient during the summer months in Italy. We wanted to capture the essence of Italian summers through this tomato tea,” the chef explained.

Next came Burrata Con Pomodoro Antico E Peperoni Arrosto — fresh burrata cheese paired with heirloom tomatoes, arugula, roasted peppers, mint, and toasted pine nuts. It was a symphony of textures and flavours — creamy, crunchy, cool, and aromatic.

We then explored the vibrant Carpaccio di Gamberi — delicate slices of poached prawn wrapped around fresh ricotta, served in a pool of melon gazpacho. A dish that truly awakened our senses.

Bold & beautiful

For the mains, we sampled two pizzas — while one was topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and San Marzano tomatoes, finished with virgin olive oil and aged balsamic, the other was topped with grilled peach, creamy ricotta, and Parma ham. While both stood out, the sweet, smoky notes of grilled peach paired with ricotta were an unexpected highlight.

The Tagliatelle Al Escabeche — artisanal tagliatelle tossed with summer squash — was a bright, summery celebration of pasta. The Costolette Di Melanzane, crumb-fried eggplant parmigiana resting on a rich Napoletana sauce, offered comforting flavours with a sophisticated twist.

Another standout dish was Gamberi Grigliati Con Salsa Alla Mentha — grilled king prawns paired with fregola and finished with a mint-infused sauce. The bold yet nuanced flavours left a lasting impression.

Sweet summer endings

Dessert brought us two contrasting but equally intriguing treats. Pomo D’Oro was an ode to tomatoes, crafted into an unexpectedly delightful tomato gelato. On the other hand, Semifreddo Al Caffe — shaped like a coffee bean — offered a rich, refreshing medley of coffee and hazelnut, the perfect finale to a summer feast.

Crafted with passion and precision, Stagione Della Calda was a celebration of artisanal techniques, seasonal produce, and the comforting simplicity that defines summer dining in Italy.

(Story by Reshmi Chakravorty)