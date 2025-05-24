Cool your body with these refreshing fruit popsicles

The first on our list was the Mango Mania, a dense, thick and creamy popsicle packed with the flavour of real mangoes. Neither the flavour, nor the texture was watered down. The Blueberry lemonade is a delight for those who like citrusy and slightly bitter undertones. What is a summer without melons? We also tried the Melon magic, a unique flavour with the perfect mix of musk melons and water melons.

The best part about these popsicles is the low-calorie content, with no added sugar, preservatives and artificial flavours.

Available at all outlets in Hyderabad.

INR 250 for two.