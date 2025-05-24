Cool your body with these refreshing fruit popsicles

One of our most cherished memories of summers are having ice-golas and ice creams with our friends. Whether it is the kala-khatta gola which gives your tongue the perfect purple tinge, or the orange popsicle, which is the perfect snack after a day of playing in the hot afternoon sun; these delights have always been an integral part of our summer. Taking us back to those times, this week we tried Brooklyn Creamery’s newly launched series of fruit popsicles.
The first on our list was the Mango Mania, a dense, thick and creamy popsicle packed with the flavour of real mangoes. Neither the flavour, nor the texture was watered down. The Blueberry lemonade is a delight for those who like citrusy and slightly bitter undertones. What is a summer without melons? We also tried the Melon magic, a unique flavour with the perfect mix of musk melons and water melons.
The best part about these popsicles is the low-calorie content, with no added sugar, preservatives and artificial flavours.
Available at all outlets in Hyderabad.
INR 250 for two.