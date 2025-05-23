The new menu at this Hyderabad eatery is all about good food and unforgettable stories

We were once again swept away by the eatery’s unique charm. The vibrant interiors instantly lifted our spirits, while the lively bar counter, buzzing with energy, set the tone. We watched the bartender work their magic, crafting cocktails with finesse. And what also caught our eye was the bamboo ceiling, a playful, dramatic touch that added a quirky edge to the ambience. Their new menu features a variety of smash burgers. To be precise, as the name suggests, these burgers are smashed onto a hot griddle or skillet.

We began our culinary journey with the Mexa double decker burger, a towering indulgence that arrived with crispy fries and a couple of dips. This hearty platter featured double-stacked patties, one chicken, one lamb, topped with a fried egg, spicy cheese aioli, pickled chillies, and onion rings, all nestled between pillowy buns. Every bite was juicy, wholesome, and packed with layers of flavour, exactly the kind of comfort we were craving in that moment.