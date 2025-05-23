The new menu at this Hyderabad eatery is all about good food and unforgettable stories

In a city known for embracing global flavours with soulful authenticity, one Mexican restaurant, Mexarosa, stands out for doing more than just serving food. This time, they are serving a slice of history. In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the eatery unveils a new menu that pays homage to the 1862 Battle of Puebla, a symbol of Mexican resilience. Let’s agree that it’s all very festive, the flavours are unapologetically bold, and the food is nothing short of a complete treat.
We were once again swept away by the eatery’s unique charm. The vibrant interiors instantly lifted our spirits, while the lively bar counter, buzzing with energy, set the tone. We watched the bartender work their magic, crafting cocktails with finesse. And what also caught our eye was the bamboo ceiling, a playful, dramatic touch that added a quirky edge to the ambience. Their new menu features a variety of smash burgers. To be precise, as the name suggests, these burgers are smashed onto a hot griddle or skillet.
We began our culinary journey with the Mexa double decker burger, a towering indulgence that arrived with crispy fries and a couple of dips. This hearty platter featured double-stacked patties, one chicken, one lamb, topped with a fried egg, spicy cheese aioli, pickled chillies, and onion rings, all nestled between pillowy buns. Every bite was juicy, wholesome, and packed with layers of flavour, exactly the kind of comfort we were craving in that moment.
Our curiosity led us to explore the vegetarian side of the menu as well. We opted for the Falafel stack, a refreshing departure from the usual veggie burgers found elsewhere. This unique creation featured a flat, flavour- packed falafel smash, layered with garlic tahini mayo, pickled red cabbage, and delicate cucumber ribbons, all tucked into a bun. It was inventive, textural, and deeply satisfying. While in Mexarosa, how could we skip the authentic Mexican treats. So, we gorged onChipotle Quesadilla, consisting of a delicious mixture of black beans, vegetables and spices. This was teamed with salsa and sour cream for perfection.
The restaurant has also introduced some delightful additions to celebrate the season. Among these additions, the Sticky rice is a luscious mango-infused treat that perfectly captures the essence of summer. There’s another one, rich and creamy Tres Leches, offering a delightful and indulgent end to our experience.
Rs 2,000 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.