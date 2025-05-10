This Hyderabad restaurant unveils an exciting and delightful menu

As we entered, a grand, well-lit lobby welcomed us, spotless and serene, with warm ambient lighting, jute lamps, and vibrant crystal ball fixtures. We made our way to the restaurant and settled into a perfect spot. Our culinary journey began with the vibrant Paneer papdi chaat featuring succulent paneer tikka prepared with bold spices and coated with a crisp crushed papad, adding a much-needed crunch to every bite. Next up was the Beer & batter fish, a British classic done right — golden, crispy delight paired with French fries and a refreshing salad dressed in tangy mustard.

For mushroom aficionados, the Cheese basil stuffed mushrooms were a true indulgence. Italian-inspired and infused with fresh basil, these were delicately marinated in tandoori spices and cooked to perfection. It is worth noting that the new menu has thoughtfully curated dishes that pair wonderfully well with those newly launched exquisite cocktails. What came next truly took us by surprise. Waffles with fried chicken brought together sweet, fluffy waffles and crispy fried chicken soaked in buttermilk and infused with Indian spices. Served with a drizzle of maple syrup, the dish was truly delectable.