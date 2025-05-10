This Hyderabad restaurant unveils an exciting and delightful menu

Dining at a luxe star hotel truly hits different, think plush ambience, moody lighting, and sheer opulence! The allure of plush interiors, thoughtfully curated décor, and the gentle clinking of glasses, it’s an experience that lingers long after the last course. Tucked away near the city’s edge, Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s Gourmet Bar unveils its newest offering with a 24x7 license. Aptly titled Sips from the Source, the menu features artisanal cocktails and farm-fresh bites crafted from ingredients plucked straight from their patch garden. Whether you’re a midnight wanderer, a city escapist, or a traveller on a pit stop, this is your go-to destination for elevated flavours and late-night indulgence.
As we entered, a grand, well-lit lobby welcomed us, spotless and serene, with warm ambient lighting, jute lamps, and vibrant crystal ball fixtures. We made our way to the restaurant and settled into a perfect spot. Our culinary journey began with the vibrant Paneer papdi chaat featuring succulent paneer tikka prepared with bold spices and coated with a crisp crushed papad, adding a much-needed crunch to every bite. Next up was the Beer & batter fish, a British classic done right — golden, crispy delight paired with French fries and a refreshing salad dressed in tangy mustard.
For mushroom aficionados, the Cheese basil stuffed mushrooms were a true indulgence. Italian-inspired and infused with fresh basil, these were delicately marinated in tandoori spices and cooked to perfection. It is worth noting that the new menu has thoughtfully curated dishes that pair wonderfully well with those newly launched exquisite cocktails. What came next truly took us by surprise. Waffles with fried chicken brought together sweet, fluffy waffles and crispy fried chicken soaked in buttermilk and infused with Indian spices. Served with a drizzle of maple syrup, the dish was truly delectable.
We also indulged in pizzas that hit all the right notes. The Sundried tomato veg pizza was generously topped with flavour-packed sundried tomatoes that added a tangy punch. The Tex-Mex chicken pizza was equally satisfying, featuring juicy chunks of chicken nestled in layers of gooey cheese. Thereafter, we savoured the Digaag qumbe, a Somalian-style chicken dish, a wonderful fusion of coconut, yogurt, and spices. Served with steamed rice, it was an explosion of rich, creamy flavours.
To end our meal, we indulged in a decadent Tiramisu, crafted with Kahlua coffee liquor-soaked biscuit fingers and layered with velvety mascarpone cheese. It was the perfect blend of creamy, coffee-infused goodness and a touch of luxurious chocolate. Here’s to an experience that’s not just unique, but truly remarkable and luxurious. While we thoroughly enjoyed the food, sipping on Cilantro Smash and Agronomist Cocktail added an extra layer of fun to the entire experience.
We hope you have the chance to savour it all just as we did!
Rs 3,000 upwards for two.
At Shamshabad.
