Boardroom Bites brings together gourmet flavours, perfect for foodies in Hyderabad seeking delectable indulgence

From the vegetarian section, we began with a warm Manchow soup. A generous sprinkle of crunchy noodles on top added just the right touch of texture, making every spoonful a comforting treat. For the main course, we indulged in the Veg Manchurian delight, and it lived up to its name. The platter was a visual treat, brimming with crispy Manchurian balls lovingly coated in a flavourful, tangy sauce. Paired perfectly with comforting Hakka noodles, pan-fried with vegetables and spices to golden perfection, it was the ultimate combo we needed. No meal is complete without dessert, so we happily surrendered to the charm of a Chocolate brownie. Crowned with a contrasting scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, one bite of the same transported us straight to chocolate heaven.