Boardroom Bites brings together gourmet flavours, perfect for foodies in Hyderabad seeking delectable indulgence

As Hyderabad blossoms into a vibrant melting pot of dreamers and doers, with a steady influx of professionals and an ever-evolving food scene, the city’s culinary landscape is rising to meet the needs of its dynamic crowd. Amid the buzz of corporate lunches and quick team catch-ups, Firewater Neo Bar & Kitchen has unveiled Boardroom Bites, a thoughtfully curated set menu perfect for power lunches. With a choice of a starter, main course, and dessert at a fixed price, available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options each, it promises a deliciously efficient escape for busy souls on the move. We visited to sample this new offering, and it turned out to be a wholesome, hearty experience.
From the vegetarian section, we began with a warm Manchow soup. A generous sprinkle of crunchy noodles on top added just the right touch of texture, making every spoonful a comforting treat. For the main course, we indulged in the Veg Manchurian delight, and it lived up to its name. The platter was a visual treat, brimming with crispy Manchurian balls lovingly coated in a flavourful, tangy sauce. Paired perfectly with comforting Hakka noodles, pan-fried with vegetables and spices to golden perfection, it was the ultimate combo we needed. No meal is complete without dessert, so we happily surrendered to the charm of a Chocolate brownie. Crowned with a contrasting scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, one bite of the same transported us straight to chocolate heaven.
The non-vegetarian section was equally impressive. For the starter, we called for the Miriyala kodi rasam. This spicy-tangy concoction, crafted with pepper-infused chicken broth and traditional spices, instantly reminded us of home. Served with a crisp vada on the side, we eagerly broke it apart and dunked it into the rasam for the full experience. From the mains, we savoured the Thai red curry chicken with steamed rice. A visual and culinary treat, the rice was paired with a luscious red curry, where tender chunks of chicken soaked in a rich, coconut-infused gravy mingled beautifully with vibrant vegetables. To sweetly wrap up the meal, we chose the Chocolate ice cream.
What truly stood out was the thoughtfulness with which the Boardroom Bites menu has been crafted. While it encourages you to make a choice, it offers options from comforting local Telangana flavours to vibrant Thai curries, hearty Pan-Asian dishes, and even classic pasta for those craving familiar comfort. Not to miss the exquisite drinks from the menu.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
At Financial District.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi