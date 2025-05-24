With a twist to classic dishes, the new menu at this Hyderabad restaurant offers comforting, delectable delights

With the mango season in full swing, restaurants all around the city have launched new menus commemorating the king of fruits. Every eatery experiments with cuisines and flavours, adding a twist of mango to their signature dishes. Let’s just agree that no matter what cuisine, as soon as the taste of mango touches our palate, it evokes a comforting feeling, often taking us back to childhood summer vacations spent gorging on this delightful fruit. This week, we sampled Cream Centre’s multi-cuisine feast at the Aamras Festival.

Mango mania

Famous for their chaats, we had to begin with Aam panna panipuri, served with radga, spiced potatoes, sprouts, aam panna paste and mint flavoured water. The dish was a burst of flavours with the aam panna adding the perfect layer of tangy and sweet tinge, which kept us going back for more. Next came the Mango salsa cups—crispy deep fried potato cups filled with bell peppers and mango salsa, with a dollop of sour cream and Mexican spicy powder. While the ripe mango in the salsa was sweet and added an element of freshness, the powder balanced it well, giving an all-rounded palate experience.