Familiar flavours meet fine dining flair in this Hyderabad eatery’s revamped menu

But it was the Lamb tostadas that truly stole our hearts. Saucy, slow-cooked lamb on a crisp tortilla, balanced with the tang of tomato salsa and the coolness of sour cream—this was comfort food turned gourmet. The Confit hummus offered a moment of calm: smooth, nutty, and paired with warm pita and crisp lavash, it was the kind of dish you could eat forever.

Then came a total curveball: Chicken takoyaki with a Chettinad twist. Think Japanese street food meets South Indian spice—tiny rice batter balls filled with Chettinad inspired chicken keema, topped with ghee powder and ginger chutney. Familiar yet inventive, you could feel the playfulness of the chef.

The main courses were equally thoughtful. The Fettuccine with chorizo ragu, made in-house and cooked perfectly al dente, was tossed in a velvety parmesan espuma and spiked with Goan chorizo—earthy, rich, and deeply satisfying. The KFry with gochujang sauce, a crispy fried chicken glazed with the Korean staple—was brightened by an arugula and green apple salad, with hints of umami from the namjim sauce dancing together on the plate.