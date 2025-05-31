Familiar flavours meet fine dining flair in this Hyderabad eatery’s revamped menu

There are meals that fill you up, and then there are meals that stay with you. This week, we tasted the new revamped menu at Nosh Epicure—an experience that brought together technique, nostalgia, and a genuine sense of joy.
We began with a warm welcome: freshly baked ciabatta served with two butters—one garlicky, the other thecha-spiced and unapologetically punchy. Add to that a selection of cheeses, cured meats, and we already knew we were in for something special.
The appetisers came out in quick succession, each one with its own little personality. The Roasted chicken was juicy and comforting, made more interesting with a tofu emulsion that was light and creamy, while a sorrel chutney added a zingy kick. The Chicken taco—a bite-sized burst of Mexican joy—had just the right mix of smoky chipotle, sweet pineapple salsa, and a silky jalapeño avocado cream.
But it was the Lamb tostadas that truly stole our hearts. Saucy, slow-cooked lamb on a crisp tortilla, balanced with the tang of tomato salsa and the coolness of sour cream—this was comfort food turned gourmet. The Confit hummus offered a moment of calm: smooth, nutty, and paired with warm pita and crisp lavash, it was the kind of dish you could eat forever.
Then came a total curveball: Chicken takoyaki with a Chettinad twist. Think Japanese street food meets South Indian spice—tiny rice batter balls filled with Chettinad inspired chicken keema, topped with ghee powder and ginger chutney. Familiar yet inventive, you could feel the playfulness of the chef.
The main courses were equally thoughtful. The Fettuccine with chorizo ragu, made in-house and cooked perfectly al dente, was tossed in a velvety parmesan espuma and spiked with Goan chorizo—earthy, rich, and deeply satisfying. The KFry with gochujang sauce, a crispy fried chicken glazed with the Korean staple—was brightened by an arugula and green apple salad, with hints of umami from the namjim sauce dancing together on the plate.
Dessert was playful but refined. The Mango sticky rice was reimagined as a nigiri, a clever, minimalist nod to the Thai classic, while the Olive chocolate dessert layered brownie, ganache, and creamux into an elegant showstopper. The Classic burnt Basque cheesecake stayed true to its roots—burnt, soft, and indulgent.
But the real surprise? The Parmesan ice cream. Yes, parmesan. Creamy, funky, with little hits of bacon and pork floss—it was strange and brilliant, and somehow, it worked beautifully.
By the end of the meal, we weren’t just full—we were completely charmed and walked out with a palate full of culture and memory.
₹2,700 for two.
At Hitec City.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @ indulgexpress