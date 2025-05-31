Serving Asian delights with a seasonal twist, this Hyderabad joint is a must-visit

We also tried the Kyoto chilli mango cold pizza — thin, crispy baked tortilla topped with finely sliced mango strips, shibazuke and sesame. This dish was a blend of fruity sweetness and nuttiness from sesame. From the mains, the Thai Mango penang curry and Raw mango kimchi fried rice were a hearty affair, big on flavour and portion size.

Sometimes we crave a good dessert but do not want to have an overload of sugar. The Mango sticky rice was a perfect pick, with just enough sweetness to be called a dessert. Sticky rice served with mango foam, vanilla ice cream and sliced mango came with decadent coconut milk to be poured over the rice. The flavours and texture combined perfectly, giving us an experience to remember.

