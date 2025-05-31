Serving Asian delights with a seasonal twist, this Hyderabad joint is a must-visit

Believe us when we say, Noho Progressive Asian House’s Mango Muse menu will transport you to a world of luxury and opulence. With a high ceiling and colour palette of red, gold and brown, the interiors were a perfect blend of minimalism with character. An interesting corner of the restaurant was live counters lined with artistic ceramics, reflecting Asian cultural influences. We found this spot perfect for a special date night enjoying the music while tantalising your taste buds with the decadent food.
We started with an amuse-bouche—a crispy brioche topped with a dollop of cream cheese. From the Mango Muse, we sampled Mango Matsu, a Pandan vodka-based cocktail topped with fluffy mango rice foam, and rice paper. It was a perfectly balanced cocktail with the undernotes of a rice crispy-like flavour, hints of coconut, and a slight saltiness brought in by the rice paper, surfacing as an aftertaste. Then there was Mango moon, a rum-based drink that was heavy on the coconut flavour, with profiles of mango and passionfruit cutting through the richness of the drink. These cocktails were the stars of the menu, making us go back for sips after each course.
From the salads, we had the Mango Avocado arugula. With a mint and Thai herb dressing, each bite was a burst of freshness and subtle, natural flavours. Mango ebi tempura was a delight, the shrimp was soft and succulent on the inside, and the tempura coating was thin and added an element of crunch. The mango in the dish added a touch of tropical flavour to this seafood dish. A twist to the Asian classic, we also sampled the Fermented chilli mango dim sum. The slightly chewy steamed and pan-fried pockets were filled with celery, water chestnut, carrot, mango, and diced chilli. While the water chestnut and carrot gave it a crispy texture, the chilli gave a sharp spice to it.
We also tried the Kyoto chilli mango cold pizza — thin, crispy baked tortilla topped with finely sliced mango strips, shibazuke and sesame. This dish was a blend of fruity sweetness and nuttiness from sesame. From the mains, the Thai Mango penang curry and Raw mango kimchi fried rice were a hearty affair, big on flavour and portion size.
Sometimes we crave a good dessert but do not want to have an overload of sugar. The Mango sticky rice was a perfect pick, with just enough sweetness to be called a dessert. Sticky rice served with mango foam, vanilla ice cream and sliced mango came with decadent coconut milk to be poured over the rice. The flavours and texture combined perfectly, giving us an experience to remember.
₹2,500 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
