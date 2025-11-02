Indulge in mouthwatering dishes with these enticing new meals at this Korean eatery in Film Nagar

Over the last few years, Korean culture has been booming, from K-dramas and K-pop to food and fashion, the hype is in every nook and corner! Well guess what, it’s reached Hyderabad and let’s just say its thriving pretty well here.
This week, we visited Hanok — Seoulful Food to get a taste of the hottest thing in pop culture. With aesthetics that resemble a Korean house, from the big wooden doors with golden handles to the tiled roofs, it has a sense of transporting you to a different world.
As we took our seats and browsed through the menu, we found all the delicacies like Teokbokki and Kimbap, that have made our mouths water through the screen. But what caught our eye though was the Molten cheese chicken burger, a take on the classic burger with a twist. Succulent and crispy, the chicken was doused in a spicy and sweet Korean sauce, nestled between the soft buns. But the twist comes in when a sizzling hot plate makes its way towards you and the server pours a bowl of liquid cheese right onto the plate before dipping the burgers in it. It’s sinful, it’s indulgent and it’s food that makes your heart happy as you sink your teeth in (but all at your own discretion, health is not something to factor in with this meal).
We also tried their Korean bbq styled platter, which comes with prawns, fish and chicken satay glazed with a sticky sauce, served atop a bed of rice and sauteed vegetables. It’s buttery, spicy and meaty, and a delight to have.
You can’t come to a Korean restaurant and not try the classics. To round up our meal, we ordered a Kimchi fried rice, dotted with generous pieces of kimchi; it was tangy and the spice built up with every bite. To cool our mouths down, we obviously ordered for a glass of Banana flavoured milk and believe us when we say: we get the hype, we truly do.
`1,500 for two. At Film Nagar.
