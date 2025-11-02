Indulge in mouthwatering dishes with these enticing new meals at this Korean eatery in Film Nagar

Over the last few years, Korean culture has been booming, from K-dramas and K-pop to food and fashion, the hype is in every nook and corner! Well guess what, it’s reached Hyderabad and let’s just say its thriving pretty well here.

The K wave is here in Hyderabad with delectable treats

This week, we visited Hanok — Seoulful Food to get a taste of the hottest thing in pop culture. With aesthetics that resemble a Korean house, from the big wooden doors with golden handles to the tiled roofs, it has a sense of transporting you to a different world.

As we took our seats and browsed through the menu, we found all the delicacies like Teokbokki and Kimbap, that have made our mouths water through the screen. But what caught our eye though was the Molten cheese chicken burger, a take on the classic burger with a twist. Succulent and crispy, the chicken was doused in a spicy and sweet Korean sauce, nestled between the soft buns. But the twist comes in when a sizzling hot plate makes its way towards you and the server pours a bowl of liquid cheese right onto the plate before dipping the burgers in it. It’s sinful, it’s indulgent and it’s food that makes your heart happy as you sink your teeth in (but all at your own discretion, health is not something to factor in with this meal).