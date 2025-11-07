A café where worldwide flavours come together in Hyderabad

Our tasting journey began with the Stroopwafle from Amsterdam, thin, crunchy waffles sandwiched with caramel sauce and dusted with powdered sugar. Light yet indulgent, the experience was elevated by the owner’s tip: place the Stroopwafle atop a warm cup of coffee to let the steam melt the caramel, turning it into a gooey delight. Following this, we had to get the Honey salt cappuccino. The subtle addition of salt added depth, transforming a familiar drink into something new.

Next up was the Korean cream cheese bun, an in-house creation baked to golden perfection. Light, airy and slightly sweet, the creamy filling made this a standout and one of the café’s most popular offerings.

The Chicken kheema, served with freshly baked burger buns, showcased a perfect balance of Italian spices and oregano with chicken minced at the café itself. The buns were perfectly toasted, complementing the rich, flavourful kheema — a clever twist on the classic Kheema pav.

Refreshing beverages like the Mandarin mojito and their inventive Loaded fries — topped with cheddar, caramelised onions, garlic mayo and mint leaves — brought a playful twist on the menu. On the Asian front, the Garlic chicken paired with Egg fried rice offered a comforting, balanced combination, where spices enhanced rather than overwhelmed.

The Chicken pesto sandwich, one of Khushi’s favourites, impressed with it’s perfectly grilled bread and creamy, nutty pesto filling — a bite of absolute pure satisfaction. Even simpler offerings like Hazelnut latte were noteworthy: smooth, aromatic, and sweet enough without any added sugar.