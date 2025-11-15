Discover rustic Italian breakfast delights at Jubilee Hills' hidden gem

The hills of Tuscany have this kind of soft, golden glow that just stays with you. You drive down those quiet roads, and, every now and then, there’s a tiny roadside place where someone’s pulling noodles by hand and a pot of San Marzano tomatoes is slowly turning into a thick, red sauce. That’s pretty much what we thought of when we went to Ciao Italiano, a small rustic restaurant hidden inside the lanes of Jubilee Hills.

Indulge in the goodness of an Italian breakfast spread at this Jubilee Hills eatery

You walk in through a cosy backyard covered with creeper vines, the kind that make these nice patches of shade around the tables. The walls are a deep, dusky orange, all adding to the feeling that you can just detach from the world and relax with your food.