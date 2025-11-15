Discover rustic Italian breakfast delights at Jubilee Hills' hidden gem
The hills of Tuscany have this kind of soft, golden glow that just stays with you. You drive down those quiet roads, and, every now and then, there’s a tiny roadside place where someone’s pulling noodles by hand and a pot of San Marzano tomatoes is slowly turning into a thick, red sauce. That’s pretty much what we thought of when we went to Ciao Italiano, a small rustic restaurant hidden inside the lanes of Jubilee Hills.
You walk in through a cosy backyard covered with creeper vines, the kind that make these nice patches of shade around the tables. The walls are a deep, dusky orange, all adding to the feeling that you can just detach from the world and relax with your food.
We took our seats and started looking through their newly introduced breakfast menu that offers something different, an Italian breakfast in the sea of the usual South Indian or continental breakfasts that you find in the city.
We kicked off with the Japanese ceremonial matcha protein smoothie. It’s thick, green and full of good things — matcha, bananas, blueberries, kiwi, and almonds. With the general perception that health does not taste good, this bowl gently reminded us otherwise.
Then came the Caprese sandwich, and honestly, it was one of the freshest things we’ve had in a while. The mozzarella, bread, pesto, and balsamic glaze are all made in-house, and you could taste that. The farm-to-table concept really works because everything feels local, simple, and good.
The Breaking bread is what took us by surprise. It is crispy fried sourdough with yogurt sauce, peppers, smoked salmon and avocado on top. It sounds like a lot, but it just fits. Every bite kind of balance itself out. A drizzle of chilli oil gives it a little kick — just the perfect finishing touch.
Then arrived the star of the show—Baked eggs with meatballs. Eggs baked in cheese and juicy meatballs in a thick pomodoro sauce, and a soft bread on the side, you can scoop it all up. It’s messy, warm, and comforting and a dish that makes the morning feel complete. We left full, happy and wanting to come back already.
Rs 1,200 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
