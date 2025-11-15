Smash City is your go-to spot for juicy, meaty smash burgers

For those days when you’re craving a saucy, satisfying burger you can really sink your teeth into, look no further. Smash City is here to deliver. Founded by Pranay Myakal and Rahul Abishay, this joint was born out of a simple mission: to serve up authentic, no-nonsense burgers.

These Smash burgers are a smash in the city

We tasted their smash specialties — the Nashville fried chicken burger, featuring a crispy fillet, caramelised onions, lettuce, and a soft brioche bun. It’s messy, juicy, and everything you want in a guilty pleasure.

From the lamb section, we dug into the Oh Oklahoma — double patties smashed to perfection with jalapeños and a fiery sauce. The heat built up with every bite, but it was impossible to stop.

Finally, we tried the Croissant lamb smash — a hearty lamb patty nestled in a flaky croissant with lettuce, tomatoes, and fresh veggies. It’s not your conventional burger, but it hits all the right notes: indulgent, filling, and full of character.

Paired with a generous helping of crispy fries and spicy mayo, it’s safe to say Smash City has smashed it out of the park.

Rs 900 for two.

At Madhapur.

