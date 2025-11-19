This Gen Z café in Banjara Hills serves impressive, trendy beverages and continental eats

Over the years, there has been a clear distinction in how generations of folks hang out. While millennials had their pub lunches, cold coffees and pizza joints, Gen Zs increasingly look to incorporate wellness in their lifestyle, even on a café run.

Get your matcha fix at Altr Ego, a haven for trendy beverages and continental delights

This week, we checked out a spot that screams Gen Z, complete with viral food and matcha-based beverages. Altr Ego at Banjara Hills is chic. A neon green ticker, green accent walls and merch greeted us as we walked upstairs to the Slow Bar and Matcha Bar.

We took a seat by the ‘bar’, dedicated to craft coffee and matcha concoctions, made with in-house milled matcha. To kick off, we tried our hands at making our own drink, right from carefully measuring the green elixir to whisking it and finally, pouring it atop a chilled glass of oat milk. Whether you’re a matcha aficionado or someone looking to explore, the patient baristas let you make your own beverages at the Slow Bar.

We paired our Iced matcha latte with the Truffled soft eggs; soft scrambled eggs atop soft bread with a drizzle of truffle oil. Complete with a soft boiled egg at its centre, the AE egg sando is worth trying, especially for a quick breakfast option or snack.

Next, the Pesto matcha arrived, topped with a slice of orange. The flavours were zingy, as they were peppery, thanks to the basil. We couldn’t put this one down, even as we tried the other dishes on offer. The space also has some functional beverages with collagen and niacinamide in Hojicha based drinks.

Taking a quick break, we walked around the place to find the café’s matcha milling room, a ‘Third Space’ dedicated to coffee and matcha raves alongside the seating. The space hosts a podcast recording room, available on hire. There is also a quick takeaway option downstairs for office and college-goers to grab their cuppa and leave without having to enter the café.

From the extensive menu created by the spot’s food inventor Sukesh Kale, we picked the Margarita pizza next, and the flavours were robust, with the tangy marinara taking the prize. The Harissa fettuccine is a comforting option on the menu, especially for the pasta lovers. We also tried the Viral paratha — a flaky, golden paratha stuffed with tender, spiced lamb, a spice-filled option that was incredibly flavourful.

If you’re visiting on a cheat day, try the French toast —Tiramisu complete with soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone on toast that is pure indulgence in every bite.

Rs 1,500 for two.

At Banjara Hills.

