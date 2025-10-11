Experience Godavari feast at Theeram Kitchen with a twist in Hyderabad

Tucked inside a cosy, café-like space, Theeram Kitchen brings the hearty soul of Godavari Andhra cuisine to the city — but with a twist. Here, there’s no printed menu. Instead, diners are greeted with four elaborate platters, each showcasing seven dishes across seafood, chicken, and mutton — over 30 dishes in total. You see the spread, choose what tempts you, and it’s freshly cooked and served to your table. It’s an idea that feels both theatrical and grounded. The setup minimises waste, avoids overordering, and gives guests a real sense of what they’re eating.

The all new Theeram Kitchen is where Andhra’s coastal flavours meet a fresh visual, sustainable dining concept

The seafood, naturally, takes the spotlight. The Prawns with garlic are full of bite and spice, while the Fish wrapped in banana leaf — pan-fried with coriander and green chilli — is an instant favourite. The Fish curry, simmered with tamarind, captures that unmistakable coastal tang, while the Gongura mutton with sour sorrel leaves brings that earthy, spicy kick you expect from a good Andhra meal.

There’s also Green chilli chicken, fiery, fresh, and beautifully balanced and a comforting Mughlai mixed pulao packed with chicken, mutton, egg, and paneer, each grain flavourful.

The meal ends on a sweet note with their desserts — a soft Tres leches and a Turkish milk cake, both surprisingly light after such a spice-heavy lineup.

What stands out most about Theeram is how seamlessly it ties together freshness, transparency, and flavour. Watching the dishes displayed before ordering gives a real sense of connection to the food. The experience feels casual but curated, homely yet distinct.

Upstairs, the space feels like a café; the first floor houses the main dining area — a balance between laid-back and intimate.

If you love coastal Andhra food or simply enjoy trying something beyond the usual thali, Theeram Kitchen is worth the detour — a feast that celebrates choice, freshness, and the fiery spirit of the Godavari coast.

Rs. 400 for two.

Available at Jubilee Hills.

(Isha Parvatiyar)